Time-lapse videos of black holes could be possible within '10 to 15 years'

Joe Pinkstone
·4 min read
Astronomers at the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) revealed this image of supermassive black hole Sagittarius A* in May - EHT COLLABORATION/NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION
Astronomers at the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) revealed this image of supermassive black hole Sagittarius A* in May - EHT COLLABORATION/NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION

Scientists are hoping to launch telescopes into space “in 10 to 15 years” to take time-lapse videos of black holes, an expert has said.

The videos will capture how the ultra-dense objects morph gravity and light over a period of several months. Astronomers hope to be able to use this to unpick the origins and mechanics of these mysterious celestial behemoths that dictate so much of the universe.

A supermassive black hole called Messier 87* was imaged in 2019 by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) team and the same group then turned their lens to the Milky Way’s core, publishing the first ever image of Sagittarius A*, the black hole our galaxy orbits around, last month.

Astronomers now hope to send telescopes into space to expand the scope of the EHT, as the system works by connecting telescopes around the world and turning the globe into one big “virtual telescope”.

Messier 87* required seven telescopes, while the Milky Way’s black hole needed eight.

'New and improved images'

But by adding more telescopes, both terrestrial and in orbit, the team will be able to gather more data and get sharper, less blurry photos which will shed new light on the dynamics and evolution of black holes.

Dr Ziri Younsi, UCL astronomer and scientist on the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), said at the Cheltenham Science Festival that the next phase of the EHT is currently using 11 telescopes on Earth to get new and improved images of both the imaged black holes.

The data for this was gathered earlier this year, Dr Younsi said, and tens of petabytes of data are currently stored by the team, awaiting analysis.

Dr Younsi said it will take a number of years for this process to be refined and the finished product published for the public to see.

“We need more telescopes. So this year, we've got much better data, it's going to take us about three years to make an image but it will be a lot sharper,” he said.

“So the contrast between the brightest features and the dimmest features will be much more crisp and then you can measure that much more accurately.”

But beyond the immediate future, the EHT team needs to widen the aperture of their virtual telescope as much as possible.

“Extra telescopes in space will be connected to those on Earth as well. One of the challenges is how to establish a stable quality connection,” Dr Younsi said after his talk.

“We want to wirelessly transmit the data so we are thinking about putting a satellite in orbit that can receive the signal.”

One possibility is putting satellites in orbit around Earth, but these will only be facing the night sky for a few hours a day before being blocked by the Earth itself. Another route is to use the Lagrange points around Earth, where a craft can remain stable indefinitely.

One such point, L2, is currently occupied by the James Webb Space Telescope, which Dr Younsi revealed will be used by the EHT team in the next few years.

“The next generation of the event horizon telescope, which is a project I am involved with, we’re already going to be working with James Webb,” he said.

'One big telescope'

Some experts are aiming even higher and want to turn the entire Solar System into one big telescope by sending probes to the outer reaches of our Sun’s orbit.

“People talk about having one the size of the solar system. Literally, like where Voyager is now,” Dr Yansi said.

The two Voyager crafts are the most distant man made objects after exiting the Solar System following their launch in the 70s.

But the team are keen to move to videos as soon as possible, as they will show much more detail on how the black holes work and behave.

“They won't be a video in the conventional sense of 30 frames per second, but what they will show is like how the black hole is changing on the timescale of weeks to months, so it's like a time-lapse,” the EHT astronomer said.

Earth-based videos will be ready in five years, Dr Younsi believes, but the goal is to get the space telescopes working to this end down the line.

“I'd say 50 years from now, the technology will definitely be there and we will have stuff in space. It's something we're going to do in the next 10-15 years, for sure,” Dr Younsi said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Libema quarterfinals, Shapovalov upset in Stuttgart

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Thursday. The Montreal native fired 13 aces and saved both break points he faced. Auger-Aliassime never had a chance to break Griekspoor, but he dominated the first-set tiebreak and won on hos first set point with Griekspoor serving. Auger-Aliassime led the second tiebreak 6-3 before Griekspoor made it close by winning two poin

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Wayne Gretzky's final Oilers jersey auctions for record-breaking price

    Wayne Gretzky's final Oilers jersey was sold for a whopping US$1.452 million on Sunday, breaking the record for most expensive hockey jersey.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • NHL Draft: Oilers' biggest needs, top prospects

    Here's how the Edmonton Oilers look heading into the 2022 NHL Draft.

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Andrew Nembhard knows what Nick Nurse wants from Raptors players

    Canadian prospect Andrew Nembhard discusses what he learned playing for Nick Nurse with Team Canada, what the Raptors meant to him growing up and details his assorted workouts with NBA teams.

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Who is Julián Álvarez?

    Discover the Argentine footballer who made history at a young age and is now going to join Man City.

  • Local prospects Houstan, Nembhard keen on Raptors, but will they be available?

    TORONTO — Local NBA prospects Caleb Houstan and Andrew Nembhard would cherish a chance to play for their hometown Raptors, but it remains to be seen if the guards will be available when Toronto makes its pick at the upcoming NBA draft. The Raptors make their only selection early in the second round, 33rd overall, at the 2022 draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 23. Toronto surrendered its first-round pick, which turned out to be 20th overall, when it acquired Thad Young from the San

  • Return of Kane, Smith uncertain as Oilers look to build on promising season

    EDMONTON — Time will tell if winger Evander Kane and goaltender Mike Smith will still be in orange and blue when the Edmonton Oilers begin their training camp this fall. Neither player offered any real hint about where they’d be in September when speaking to the media Tuesday at Rogers Place, a day after the Colorado Avalanche completed a Western Conference Final sweep of the Oilers. Where Kane will play in 2022-23 will be a hot topic in pub chats and on talk radio until the free agency open sea