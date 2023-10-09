It is time for Labour come out of the shadows

Sir Keir Starmer

As Labour descends on Liverpool for what could be the final party conference before next year’s general election, Sir Keir Starmer is grappling with how to translate a convincing poll lead into power.

His Majesty’s Opposition may be riding high in public opinion, buoyed by a resounding victory in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, but surveys have indicated some are drawn to Labour by push rather than pull factors.

Starmer has successfully dragged his party back to the centre. As was the case in 1997, is the plan now to stick to Tory spending commitments for two years? This might assuage some fears.

Sir Keir has threatened school children with supervised toothbrushing and the parents of those who attend independent schools with VAT. These are not policies to inspire the electorate to throw their support behind Labour. There needs to be a broader vision.

The early signs from this conference are promising. Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting sounded the right notes yesterday on the NHS and Rachel Reeves has tried to sound reassuring on tax-and-spend. Now we need more. Would a Labour government bring down net migration? Angela Rayner is promising a “New Deal” for working people, but how would Labour bring down the number of people – currently 2.4 million – on sickness benefit? Would Mr Starmer bow to the pay demands of striking doctors?

By positioning himself as the “change” candidate, the Prime Minister has taken the fight to Labour. As Sir Keir will well know, promising continuity Sunakism, executed more competently, is not enough. It is time for Labour to be bold.

