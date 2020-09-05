What time is the Kentucky Derby today? Post time, TV channel, horses & more to watch 2020 race

The second leg of the Triple Crown — and arguably its most famous — is nearly here.

Eighteen horses and jockeys will take to the Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Ky. on Saturday aiming to win the illustrious Kentucky Derby. But only one, Tiz the Law, has hopes to continue his bid for the Triple Crown of horse racing. He enters as the favorite to win the Derby after winning the Belmont Stakes in June by four lengths (and becoming the first New York-bred horse to do so since 1882).

Tiz the Law enters the Run for the Roses with 372 points and five wins, all graded stakes races, in six attempts — the lone blemish on his resume is a third-place finish in the Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes at Churchill Downs last November. Can Tiz the Law overcome his previous shortfall here to keep his bid for the Triple Crown alive?

Sporting News has you covered on how to watch the 2020 Kentucky Derby, including TV coverage, post time, horses running and more:

What time is the Kentucky Derby today?

TV coverage: NBC, fuboTV

NBC, fuboTV Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Saturday, Sept. 5 Post time: 7 p.m.

Coverage of the 2020 Kentucky Derby begins at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5. Post time is not slated for another 4 1/2 hours, at 7 p.m. Another option is fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

What channel is the Kentucky Derby on?

TV channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: NBCSports.com

NBC broadcast the Kentucky Derby at 2:30 p.m. ET, carrying coverage all the way through post time at 7 p.m. and ending coverage at roughly 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky Derby horses 2020

The 2020 Kentucky Derby will feature 18 horses and jockeys; the original entry included 19 horses, but Art Collector dropped out of the race Tuesday morning because of "a minor foot ailment."

Regardless, the favorite to win Saturday's race is Tiz the Law, who enters the 1 1/4-mile race as a 3-5 favorite after winning the Belmont Stakes by four lengths in late June. It's worth noting, however, that no horse out of the No. 17 post has won the Kentucky Derby.

Honor A. P. and Authentic drew the outside posts alongside the favorite, though only time will tell which of these horses will take home the prize — and if Tiz the Law can keep aiming for the Triple Crown. Below are all the horses running in the 2020 Kentucky Derby, including position number and odds (provided by Kentuckyderby.com as of Sept. 5):