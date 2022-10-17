What time is Jeremy Hunt’s statement and what is he expected to announce?

Since taking over the role of Chancellor of the Exchequer from Kwasi Kwarteng, Jeremy Hunt has scrapped a number of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s financial plans.

A Treasury statement was released at 6am, stating that Mr Hunt would speak to the country later today about “bringing forward measures from the medium-term fiscal plan that will support fiscal sustainability”.

It was also confirmed that the rest of the plan would be published on October 31.

This comes as faith in Ms Truss drops still further, with some in Westminster speculating she could be deposed within days. Backbench Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale went as far as saying Ms Truss’s political instability means the new Chancellor is now “de facto prime minister”.

No ministers were sent out to major TV and radio news shows this morning, cementing the message that only Mr Hunt is trusted to speak on economic issues.

Here’s how to watch his statement and what it is expected to include.

What time is Jeremy Hunt’s statement?

Jeremy Hunt is expected to make an emergency statement today at 11am and then will address the House of Commons at 3.30pm, which will be broadcast live via Parliament TV.

The statement will be a continuation of what the Chancellor said on Friday and is expected to continue to undo the controversial mini-budget introduced by Mr Kwarteng.

What is Jeremy Hunt expected to announce?

Mr Hunt is expected to roll back more tax cuts and other unpopular measures from the mini-budget, including the proposal to cut the basic rate of tax by 1p.

It’s believed that this 1p basic tax rate cut will be delayed to 2024 instead.

In light of the pound falling significantly, there will likely be a significant focus on the currency and gilt markets.

This comes after the billions of pounds worth of tax cuts proposed by Mr Kwarteng spooked investors. The pound has already risen since Mr Hunt’s Friday statement, up to $1.129 at one point.

It is believed that Mr Hunt has brought forward his statement by two weeks, originally planned for the end of the month, in hopes that his proposed measures will reassure investors and stabilise the pound.