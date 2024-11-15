What time does Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson start on Netflix? Walkout time for boxing showdown

Nov 14, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Jake Paul and Mike Tyson face off during weigh-ins at the Toyota Music Factory the day before their fight. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The unlikeliest of boxing matchups is here as Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will throw down in the ring. This heavyweight bout is taking place Friday, November 15 at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Who could've seen this coming? Tyson, a 58-year-old legend of the squared circle, taking on a 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-prizefighter. And yet, it's finally here.

Paul and Tyson originally were supposed to meet earlier this year, but an ulcer flare-up put Tyson on the shelf and postponed the fight. Still, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation sanctioned Paul vs. Tyson as a fully professional bout scheduled for eight, 2-minute rounds, which is shorter than the norm, with the fighters wearing 14-ounce gloves, lighter than normal 10-ounce gloves used for fights at 147 pounds or higher.

Tyson hasn't competed in an actual pro fight since June 11, 2005, when he lost by TKO to Kevin McBride after he failed to answer the bell in between the sixth and seventh rounds. Most recently, Tyson competed in an exhibition against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, with the two men fighting to an eight-round draw.

Paul is fighting for the third time in 2024 and fourth time in a one-year span after defeating Andre August by first-round knockout last December, Ryan Bourland by first-round TKO in March, and most recently former UFC fighter Mike Perry by sixth-round TKO on July 20, the original date for the Tyson fight.

Here are the walkout times for Paul vs. Tyson.

When does the Paul vs. Tyson fight card start?

The Paul vs. Tyson lineup consists of seven fights. The three-fight preliminary card (YouTube) begins at 5:30 p.m. ET, and the four-fight main card (Netflix) at 8 p.m. ET, which features a rematch between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor in the co-main event.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson walkout time

Paul vs. Tyson are expected to walk out to the ring at approximately 11 p.m. ET.

The fight can been seen on Netflix with any Netflix subscription plans.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson preview video

