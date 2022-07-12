It's Time To Say Hi To New AirPods, BC They're Literally $80 Off Right Now

Photo credit: Sarah Leituala



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

It's easy to get attached to something you've had for years—especially those AirPods that are literally like your second skin at this point. But, sometimes you don't know what you're missing out on until you get an upgrade. And, Amazon Prime Day 2022—running July 12 and 13, is the perfect opportunity to do just that.

If you've been putting off buying a brand spankin' new pair of AirPods, get them now. The Apple AirPods pro with the MagSafe charging case are on sale for 32 percent off today—that's $80 less than their original price.

And, if you're aren't quite sure what features the newer AirPods are packing, let me fill you in. The wireless, bluetooth earbuds come with active noise cancellation and transparency mode, so you can block out—or, if you prefer to be more aware of your surroundings, tune in to outside noise at the tap of a button.

Depending on how you tap the buds, you can also easily answer and end calls, skip ahead to a song on your playlist, and ask Siri (aka, your personal assistant), a question without having to get your phone out of your pocket or purse. The earbuds even come with in-ear detection, so they'll automatically connect if your Bluetooth is on.

Plus, with the charging case, you can get up to 24 hours of total listening time, which is perfect if you're a person who literally lives with these things in your ear. And, you'll do so comfortably, because the AirPods Pro come with three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips, so you can really customize the perfect fit to your needs.

Ready to upgrade your listening life? Amazon Prime Day will be over before ya know it, so grab these AirPods on sale right now for just $169.98. P.S. We're almost hitting back-to-school season, so what better way to encourage some A's in class than a techy gift to the students in your life will love? Happy Prime Day shopping!

