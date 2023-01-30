What time is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

The FA Cup fifth-round draw takes place tonight after a busy weekend of ties saw the holders Liverpool knocked out by Brighton and non-league Wrexham play out a 3-3 thriller with Sheffield United.

The action began on Friday night with Premier League leaders Arsenal narrowly losing 1-0 to title rivals Manchester City in a heavyweight clash.

National League leaders Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left and will take on the Blades in a replay.

Accrington Stanley couldn’t quite cause an upset when they faced Leeds United at Saturday lunchtime - as the Yorkshire side triumphed 3-1.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

The draw for the next round will take place on Monday 30 January from 7pm GMT. The draw will take place during the One Show on BBC One, and ahead of the clash between Derby and West Ham.

Are there replays in the fourth round?

Yes, if matches finish as a draw after 90 minutes, the tie will go to a replay. The replays will need to be staged before the fifth round, which will be held in midweek from Tuesday 28 February to Thursday 2 March, and are scheduled for 7-8 February.

What are the draw numbers?

1 Tottenham Hotspur

2 Southampton

3 Wrexham or Sheffield United

4 Ipswich Town or Burnley

5 Manchester United

6 Luton Town or Grimsby Town

7 Derby County or West Ham United

8 Stoke City

9 Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City

10 Leicester City

11 Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town

12 Manchester City

13 Bristol City

14 Brighton & Hove Albion

15 Fulham or Sunderland

16 Leeds United

Which match is on TV tonight?

Derby County v West Ham United, 19:45 - live on ITV4.