What time is the FA Cup 3rd round draw and how can I watch it?
Premier League and Championship clubs will learn how their FA Cup adventures will start this week, with several sides hoping to end a barren run without a trophy by earning domestic success.
Second-round ties have been played across the weekend, with the likes of non-league sides Chorley and Marine taking their places in the third round.
It is at this point that the top-flight and second tier clubs will join the competition, with Arsenal the current holders and also the side with the most all-time wins to their name, on 14.
READ MORE: Premier League fixtures and table - all matches by date and kick-off time
By the time the final comes around in mid-May, Manchester United will be five years since they last won it, it will be 15 for Liverpool, 26 years for Everton and a full three decades for Tottenham.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.
When is the draw?
The draw is set to take place at 7:10pm on Monday, 30 November before the final second-round tie is played, which sees Canvey Island face Boreham Wood.
Where can I watch it?
The aforementioned match will be shown on BT Sport 1 and the draw will be live on the same channel before kick-off. The draw can also be watched via the FA Cup’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels.
Who is in the draw?
There are 64 teams in total, comprised of 20 Premier League clubs, 24 from the Championship and the 20 winners of the second-round ties.
When is the third round?
The games will take place across the weekend of Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 January 2021. Each of the 32 winners of the round will take £82,000 each from the competition's prize fund - an enormous amount for the smallest sides in the competition and potentially a season-saving amount for even football league clubs this year, given the lack of fans in stadiums.
Select odds to win FA Cup
Man City - 4/1
Liverpool - 6/1
Chelsea - 6/1
Man United - 6/1
Tottenham - 8/1
Arsenal - 8/1
Leicester - 16/1
Wolves - 20/1
Leeds - 25/1
Morecambe - 7500/1
Draw numbers in full
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham City
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Brentford
8 Brighton & Hove Albion
9 Bristol City
10 Burnley
11 Cardiff City
12 Chelsea
13 Coventry City
14 Crystal Palace
15 Derby County
16 Everton
17 Fulham
18 Huddersfield Town
19 Leeds United
20 Leicester City
21 Liverpool
22 Luton Town
23 Manchester City
24 Manchester United
25 Middlesbrough
26 Millwall
27 Newcastle United
28 Norwich City
29 Nottingham Forest
30 Preston North End
31 Queens Park Rangers
32 Reading
33 Rotherham United
34 Sheffield United
35 Sheffield Wednesday
36 Southampton
37 Stoke City
38 Swansea City
39 Tottenham Hotspur
40 Watford
41 West Bromwich Albion
42 West Ham United
43 Wolverhampton Wanderers
44 Wycombe Wanderers
45 Stevenage
46 Blackpool
47 Tranmere Rovers
48 Crawley Town
49 Stockport County
50 Plymouth Argyle
51 Portsmouth
52 Cheltenham Town
53 Chorley
54 Morecambe
55 Shrewsbury Town
56 Mansfield Town
57 Newport County
58 Marine
59 Exeter City
60 Canvey Island or Boreham Wood
61 Doncaster Rovers
62 Milton Keynes Dons
63 Bristol Rovers
64 Oldham Athletic
Read More
Mourinho mind games can’t mask Spurs’ involvement in title race
Liverpool victims of own success when it comes to fixture schedule
Messi pays unique tribute to Maradona after sensational Barcelona goal