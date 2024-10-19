It’s time everyone moved on from the fact that Manchester City sold Cole Palmer

Last summer Manchester City sold Cole Palmer to Chelsea. The champions pocketed a sizable fee for a player who couldn’t quite break into Pep Guardiola’s squad. Palmer’s move to Chelsea was the best thing to happen to his career. He has gone on to firmly establish himself as one of the top players in the Premier League. That’s a credit to Cole Palmer. But it’s time everyone moved on from the fact City sold Palmer. It’s done and was the best move for both parties.

Since Manchester City sold Cole Palmer he has gone on to establish himself as one of top players in the Premier League. That fact cannot be disputed. Since signing for Chelsea has scored 31 goals and added 20 assists in 54 appearances. Those are remarkable numbers and even they don’t fully highlight the impact Palmer has made at Chelsea. That fact speaks volumes about the player that Palmer has become since he left Manchester City.

But whenever Palmer shines, invariably, the topic of discussion shifts to the supposed mistake made by Manchester City in selling the England international. That has become commonplace since Palmer began to shine at Stamford Bridge. Whether or not City made a mistake selling Palmer depends on your point of view. I believe that Palmer wasn’t going to get the same opportunities he has had at Chelsea if he remained at Manchester City. There were too many quality players in his way. Palmer decided that he needed a move to further his career. He has been proven correct with that decision.

It is rare that a transfer works out for both parties. In this case, City made a handsome profit from selling Palmer. Palmer has become one of the premier players in the game at Stamford Bridge. I wouldn’t go as far as to see the move as a win-win for both parties. But it wasn’t far off.

Now it is time for everyone to move on from the fact that Manchester City sold Cole Palmer.

But the fact of the matter is it is now time for everyone to move on from the fact City sold Cole Palmer. The England international has left the Etihad and it is doubtful that he will ever come back. He’s taken the next steps in his career and fair play to him for that. Manchester City have since won another Premier League title so they haven’t suffered in his absence.

But the fact that Manchester City sold Cole Palmer will probably never rest. It will likely continue to be the focus of attention at times. No doubt it will be part of the build to Manchester City's clash with Chelsea at the Etihad in late January.

Manchester City sold Cole Palmer. That move was made well over a year ago. It may have been a mistake by the champions, it may not have been. That depends on your point of view. But everyone needs to move on from it now. Both parties have prospered from the deal and perhaps that is the bigger storyline of Palmer’s move to Chelsea.