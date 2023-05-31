What time is England’s Women’s World Cup squad announcement?

England will reach a key point in their World Cup preparations as Sarina Wiegman names her 23-player squad for Australia and New Zealand today.

The Lionesses manager faces a number of big decisions after losing several key players in the build-up to the tournament, including captain Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby.

Wiegman must also decide whether to take a risk on the fitness of Euros golden boot winner Beth Mead, while senior players Millie Bright and Lucy Bronze are recovering from injuries as well.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of England’s World Cup announcement.

What time do England announce their World Cup squad?

Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman will unveil her squad at 2pm BST on Wednesday 31 May.

England will be announcing their World Cup squad from Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham - at a community football club.

How can I watch the squad announcement?

England will be releasing their World Cup squad on the FA’s media channels - followed by a press conference with Sarina Wiegman from 2:15pm.

Will Beth Mead be fit to go to the World Cup?

It looks like the World Cup will be too soon for Beth Mead, the winner of the Golden Boot at last summer’s Euros. The Arsenal forward suffered an ACL injury in November and although Mead says her recovery is “ahead of schedule”, there are no guarantees that she will be ready for England’s opening game against Haiti on July 22.

The date of England’s squad announcement is early, which has given players like Mead less time to recover and Wiegman less time to assess her options. There is a chance that Wiegman takes a risk and selects Mead hoping she is available for the knock-out stages in August, but it would be a big ask for the 28-year-old to return at that stage of the tournament after such a long time out.

You can read more on the big decisions facing Wiegman, here.

Predicted England’s World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck, Hannah Hampton

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Esme Morgan, Maya Le Tissier

Midfielders: Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Jordan Nobbs, Laura Coombs, Katie Zelem

Forwards: Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Katie Robinson, Rachel Daly