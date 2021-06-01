What time is England squad announced today? Gareth Southgate to reveal final Euro 2020 selection

Gareth Southgate (PA Archive)

Gareth Southgate will announce his final England squad for the rearranged Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

The former Three Lions midfielder named a provisional 33-man squad last week but must cut seven players from that group.

England will play Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Group D, with the top two guaranteed to reach the knockout phase. All three of England’s games will be held at Wembley, as will the semi-finals and final of the tournament.

England will also play pre-tournament friendlies against Austria and Romania at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium in early June.

Some players, like Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, face anxious waits to see if they will recover from injury in time to play at the finals, while Mason Greenwood was ruled out just hours before the announcement on Tuesday.

When will the squad be announced?

The England squad will be announced at 5pm on Tuesday before Southgate holds a press conference at 6pm.

How many players will be selected?

Uefa recently expanded the number of players in each squad from 23 to 26, in order to cover the risk of players being ruled out through positive Covid-19 tests or quarantine regulations during the tournament.

Southgate named an expanded provisional squad on Tuesday and must cut it down to the maximum 26 by Tuesday.

What are the rules for picking squads?

Every squad must include three goalkeepers.

If a player is ruled out of the tournament through injury before their teams’s first match of the tournament, they can be replaced.

Goalkeepers ruled out through injury are able to be replaced at any time.

Players who are replaced cannot be re-admitted to the squad later in the tournament.

What is England’s provisional squad?

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

