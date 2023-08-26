It’s time to end DEI ‘affirmative action’ in the job market

Anti-DEI hero Edward Blum is targeting American workplaces - Jonathan Ernst /Reuters

Those of us who oppose racial favouritism do not intend to stop with college admissions. I say that as someone whose work was cited by Justice Clarence Thomas in the Supreme Court’s recent decision to end “affirmative action” by American universities, and as someone who has spent the last quarter century fighting for race neutrality.

When my colleague Dion Pierre and I were working on the book cited by Justice Thomas, Neo-Segregation at Yale, we found that in the early 1960s Yale lighted the way for American colleges and universities that were determined to admit substantial numbers of underprivileged black students. Few of them academically survived their first semesters. When President Kingman Brewster met with the handful who survived the ordeal they told him what they wanted was a separate admissions system; higher quotas of black students; physical separation from white students; and a black studies program. In effect they demanded a segregated Yale, and to a large extent, that’s what Yale gave them.

Racial preferences in college today don’t work exactly like this, but they often bear a close resemblance. They seldom give rise to anything that looks like a community of students in which racial division has ceased to matter. Somehow “affirmative action” in higher education has solidified into racial separatism and settled grievance.

The fight against racial preference in college admissions, of course, is part of a much larger fight against racial preferences built into law in all circumstances. And the fight extends to institutional arrangements, political imperatives, and most of all the job market.

Edward Blum, who led the lawsuit against the universities, has just filed suit against two major law firms in Texas and Florida for discriminating against white candidates for fellowship positions. The Pacific Legal Foundation has asked the US Supreme Court to hear a case that Thomas Jefferson High School, an elite school in Virginia, discriminates against Asian students. The Equal Protection Project is suing six medical schools in New York for running discriminatory Diversity-Equity-Inclusion programs.

The nation’s courts will be filled with actions like these for a long time to come because the supporters of racial preferences and “affirmative action” have not the slightest intention of giving up. That’s worth pondering.

Americans by a large margin dislike racial preferences, which infantilise the groups supposedly being helped, punish the innocent, foster group resentment, and divert resources and attention from better purposes.

But “affirmative action” lingers as public policy because politicians continue to reckon that it helps them win elections. Well-organised constituencies support racial preferences out of self-interest. Government agencies, private industry, and above all higher education employ tens of thousands of “diversity hires,” i.e. specialists in nothing more than stoking the racial grievances they are meant alleviate.

Racial preferences also serve to assuage “white guilt,” a malady that strikes those who feel their comfort must be an ill-gotten gain. White guilt often afflicts whites who have had no personal history of adverse relations with members of minority groups. For example, I have a white neighbor in Vermont who has lived isolated in a small cabin in the woods for decades. He tells me feels acutely – and acutely regrets – how he has benefited from “white privilege.”

Where does he get this contrition? From a culture that sells it. It is the belief that America’s promises of freedom and equality are so spoiled by racism that nothing short of compensatory privileges will set things right.

But they won’t. The black working class cannot escape poverty and social dysfunction by granting privileges to the upwardly mobile black middle class, which is what racial preferences actually do in college and in the job market.

I sometimes hear people say discrimination impeded their families from building and passing along intergenerational wealth. So isn’t it fair that the heirs of disadvantage get something back?

Yes and no. Yes, if it means taking advantage of the freedom to make the most of the opportunities at hand. No, if it means extorting false opportunities based on by-passing the hurdles that face everyone else. Unearned privilege is corrosive, regardless of one’s race. Attempting to collect on a debt owed one’s ancestors is futile. It simply leads to more injustice and a perpetual cycle of recrimination.

I don’t know anyone who believes “racism” has vanished from America but I join with those who observe that the demand for racism far exceeds the supply. There is an ongoing flurry of “fake crimes,” when attention-seekers hang a noose, scrawl an epithet, or report threatening bigots who never existed. Our diversicrat administrators rush to believe these false claims and fall silent when they prove bogus. The truth is racism is mostly a memory – a potent memory, but one that we would do best to outlive.

Peter Wood is president of the National Association of Scholars

