What time is Emma Raducanu vs Victoria Azarenka today? How to watch Western & Southern Open match

Jamie Braidwood
·2 min read
In this article:
Emma Raducanu faces a tough test against former World No 1 Victoria Azarenka at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati today.

Raducanu was in blistering form to thrash Serena Williams 6-4 6-0 in the 23-time grand slam champion’s last tournament before the US Open, which is expected to be her final event before retiring from the sport.

The British No 1 faces a short turnaround as she prepares to take on the former Australian Open champion Azarenka, with her match against Williams not finishing until late in the evening in Cincinnati.

Raducanu will want to build up some form ahead of the defence of her US Open title, which will begin in under two weeks in New York.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match today.

When is Emma Raducanu vs Victoria Azarenka?

Raducanu’s match will follow the clash between Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie on Centre Court in Cincinnati, which is set to start at 4pm UK time. Raducanu could therefore expect to get underway at around 6pm UK time, but it may be slightly later.

Where can I watch it?

The Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati is being shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be watched on TV through Chromecast, Apple TV, BT TV, Fire TV, native Amazon apps in digital television sets and other plug-ins. It can also be streamed via desktop or mobile devices via the Amazon Prime Video app or desktop website.

If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial here.We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Who else is playing today?

Later, Rafael Nadal will return to action for the first time since Wimbledon. Nick Kyrgios vs Taylor Fritz and Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens are other top matches across the ATP and WTA 1000 Series tournaments.

Odds

Emma Raducanu - 10/11

Victoria Azarenka - 4/5

