What time is Emma Raducanu’s match today? Wimbledon schedule and how to watch Alison Van Uytvanck contest

Emma Raducanu returns to Wimbledon for the first time since last year’s breakthrough run as she faces Alison Van Uytvanck in a tough opening match.

Raducanu’s preparations for the Championships were disrupted by a side strain injury the 19-year-old suffered in Nottingham, just seven games into her first match of the grass-court season. However, the US Open champion, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, has declared herself “ready to go” as she prepares to make her Centre Court debut.

Raducanu has faced grass-court specialist Van Uytvanck once before, with the British player winning a match in Chicago last August when the Belgian was the tournament’s top seed, but the British No 1 has warned that she faces a difficult first round match.

“She’s a tricky opponent, especially on grass courts,” Raducanu said. “I think this surface definitely suits her well. She plays a quick, high-tempo game. It’s going to take some getting used to. It’s going to be a tough matchup, but every match is at this level. I’m still ready to go.”

What time is Emma Raducanu’s match today?

Raducanu is scheduled to be up second on Centre Court, following Novak Djokovic’s match against. Djokovic will open play at 1:30pm and should the six-time champion not encounter any problems, Raducanu could expect to be on court at around 3.30pm, but it may be a bit later.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon order of play for day one

Order of play is subject to change - all times BST

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Novak Djokovic v Soonwoo Kwon

2. Alison Van Uytvanck v Emma Raducanu

3. Andy Murray v James Duckworth

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Mirjam Bjorklund v Ons Jabeur

2. Jan-Lennard Struff v Carlos Alcaraz

3. Angelique Kerber v Kristina Mladenovic

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Cameron Norrie v Pablo Andujar

2. Bernarda Pera v Anett Kontaveit

3. Jannik Sinner v Stan Wawrinka

4. Maria Sakkari v Zoe Hives