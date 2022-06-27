What time is Emma Raducanu’s match today? Wimbledon schedule and how to watch Alison Van Uytvanck contest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie Braidwood
·2 min read
What time is Emma Raducanu’s match today? Wimbledon schedule and how to watch Alison Van Uytvanck contest
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alison Van Uytvanck
    Alison Van Uytvanck
    Belgian tennis player
  • Emma Raducanu
    Emma Raducanu
    British professional tennis player
  • Novak Djokovic
    Novak Djokovic
    Serbian tennis player

Emma Raducanu returns to Wimbledon for the first time since last year’s breakthrough run as she faces Alison Van Uytvanck in a tough opening match.

Raducanu’s preparations for the Championships were disrupted by a side strain injury the 19-year-old suffered in Nottingham, just seven games into her first match of the grass-court season. However, the US Open champion, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, has declared herself “ready to go” as she prepares to make her Centre Court debut.

Raducanu has faced grass-court specialist Van Uytvanck once before, with the British player winning a match in Chicago last August when the Belgian was the tournament’s top seed, but the British No 1 has warned that she faces a difficult first round match.

“She’s a tricky opponent, especially on grass courts,” Raducanu said. “I think this surface definitely suits her well. She plays a quick, high-tempo game. It’s going to take some getting used to. It’s going to be a tough matchup, but every match is at this level. I’m still ready to go.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Emma Raducanu’s match today?

Raducanu is scheduled to be up second on Centre Court, following Novak Djokovic’s match against Soonwoo Kwon. Djokovic will open play at 1:30pm and should the six-time champion not encounter any problems, Raducanu could expect to be on court at around 3.30pm, but it may be a bit later.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon order of play for day one

Order of play is subject to change - all times BST

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Novak Djokovic v Soonwoo Kwon

2. Alison Van Uytvanck v Emma Raducanu

3. Andy Murray v James Duckworth

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Mirjam Bjorklund v Ons Jabeur

2. Jan-Lennard Struff v Carlos Alcaraz

3. Angelique Kerber v Kristina Mladenovic

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Cameron Norrie v Pablo Andujar

2. Bernarda Pera v Anett Kontaveit

3. Jannik Sinner v Stan Wawrinka

4. Maria Sakkari v Zoe Hives

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Calgary's QB Bo Levi Mitchell listed as questionable ahead of game against Edmonton

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders listed quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell as questionable for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Elks in the team's injury report Thursday. Mitchell took limited reps in Thursday's practice at McMahon Stadium. The 32-year-old Texan had a foot injury, the team indicated in its daily injury report. "He said he was a little sore, but other than that, I don't have anything to report," Stampeder head coach Dave Dickenson said following practice. "Hopefully everything's go

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Paul Maurice hired as new coach of the Florida Panthers

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice is the new coach of the Florida Panthers, agreeing on a deal Wednesday to take over a club coming off a season where it had the best record in the NHL and rewrote the franchise’s record book. The 55-year-old Maurice will be introduced Thursday morning, the Panthers said. Maurice will replace Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette, who could remain with the organization if he chooses to do so. Brunette took over early last season following the resignation of Joel

  • Canada's Myles Creighton hopes to end Latinoamerica season on top

    Myles Creighton has always wanted to wear the Maple Leaf on his golf gear. Now that he can as a member of Golf Canada's young pro squad, he's having a career season. The product of Digby, N.S., was named to the national sports organization's roster in mid-March and has proudly represented Canada on the PGA Tour — Latinoamerica since. He's the highest ranked Canadian heading into the third-tier tour's championship tour this week and the highest ranked golfer from the Maritimes on any tour. "I tak

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — It has been a tough year for Toronto FC but with steady improvement has come an increasing level of confidence within the team. Coming off a 4-0 win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday, Toronto was able to build on that momentum, besting Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of Ralph Priso’s 78th minute winner. “You could see there is a growing level of confidence. I like the fact that in the second half, when we just needed to find a way to come

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • NHL Twitter moment of the year

    Kodak Black's appearance at a Florida Panthers hockey game was certainly memorable, while Leon Draisaitl's 'pissy' exchange with Oilers reporter Jim Matheson will go down in the press conference Hall of Fame but which will win the award for NHL Twitter moment of the year?

  • Tellez hits 2 HRs against former team, Brewers top Jays 10-3

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Sunday. Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017. Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run. Milwaukee scored five times in the second. Tyrone Taylor led off with a double, Jace Peterson then reached on a p

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.