'Time don't heal it': The 'grief pandemic' from COVID-19 will torment Americans for years, experts say

Liz Szabo
·11 min read

Cassandra Rollins’ daughter was still conscious when the ambulance took her away.

Shalondra Rollins, 38, was struggling to breathe as COVID-19 overwhelmed her lungs. But before the doors closed, she asked for her cellphone, so she could call her family from the hospital.

It was April 7, 2020 — the last time Rollins would see her daughter or hear her voice.

The hospital rang an hour later to say she was gone. A chaplain later told Rollins that Shalondra had died on a gurney in the hallway. Rollins was left to break the news to Shalondra’s children, ages 13 and 15.

More than a year later, Rollins said, the grief is unrelenting.

Rollins has suffered panic attacks and depression that make it hard to get out of bed. She often startles when the phone rings, fearing that someone else is hurt or dead. If her other daughters don’t pick up when she calls, Rollins phones their neighbors to check on them.

“You would think that as time passes it would get better,” said Rollins, 57, of Jackson, Mississippi. “Sometimes, it is even harder. … This wound right here, time don’t heal it.”

With nearly 600,000 in the U.S. lost to COVID-19 — now a leading cause of death — researchers estimate that more than 5 million Americans are in mourning, including more than 43,000 children who have lost a parent.

The pandemic — and the political battles and economic devastation that have accompanied it — have inflicted unique forms of torment on mourners, making it harder to move ahead with their lives than with a typical loss, said sociologist Holly Prigerson, co-director of the Cornell Center for Research on End-of-Life Care.

The scale and complexity of pandemic-related grief have created a public health burden that could deplete Americans’ physical and mental health for years, leading to more depression, substance misuse, suicidal thinking, sleep disturbances, heart disease, cancer, high blood pressure and impaired immune function.

“Unequivocally, grief is a public health issue,” said Prigerson, who lost her mother to COVID-19 in January. “You could call it the grief pandemic.”

Like many other mourners, Rollins has struggled with feelings of guilt, regret and helplessness — for the loss of her daughter as well as Rollins’ only son, Tyler, who died by suicide seven months earlier.

“I was there to see my mom close her eyes and leave this world,” said Rollins, who was first interviewed by KHN a year ago in a story about COVID-19’s disproportionate effects on communities of color. “The hardest part is that my kids died alone. If it weren’t for this COVID, I could have been right there with her” in the ambulance and emergency room. “I could have held her hand.”

The pandemic has prevented many families from gathering and holding funerals, even after deaths caused by conditions other than COVID-19. Prigerson’s research shows that families of patients who die in hospital intensive care units are seven times more likely to develop post-traumatic stress disorder than loved ones of people who die in home hospice.

The polarized political climate has even pitted some family members against one another, with some insisting that the pandemic is a hoax and that loved ones must have died from influenza, rather than COVID-19. People in grief say they’re angry at relatives, neighbors and fellow Americans who failed to take the coronavirus seriously, or who still don’t appreciate how many people have suffered.

“People holler about not being able to have a birthday party,” Rollins said. “We couldn’t even have a funeral.”

Indeed, the optimism generated by vaccines and falling infection rates has blinded many Americans to the deep sorrow and depression of those around them. Some mourners say they will continue wearing their face masks — even in places where mandates have been removed — as a memorial to those lost.

“People say, ‘I can’t wait until life gets back to normal,’” said Heidi Diaz Goff, 30, of the Los Angeles area, who lost her 72-year-old father to COVID-19. “My life will never be normal again.”

Many of those grieving say celebrating the end of the pandemic feels not just premature, but insulting to their loved ones’ memories.

“Grief is invisible in many ways,” said Tashel Bordere, a University of Missouri assistant professor of human development and family science who studies bereavement, particularly in the Black community. “When a loss is invisible and people can’t see it, they may not say ‘I’m sorry for your loss,’ because they don’t know it’s occurred.”

Communities of color, which have experienced disproportionately higher rates of death and job loss from COVID-19, are now carrying a heavier burden.

Black children are more likely than white children to lose a parent to COVID-19. Even before the pandemic, the combination of higher infant and maternal mortality rates, a greater incidence of chronic disease and shorter life expectancies made Black people more likely than others to be grieving a close family member at any point in their lives.

Rollins said everyone she knows has lost someone to COVID-19.

“You wake up every morning, and it’s another day they’re not here,” Rollins said. “You go to bed at night, and it’s the same thing.”

A lifetime of loss

Rollins has been battered by hardships and loss since childhood.

She was the youngest of 11 children raised in the segregated South. Rollins was 5 years old when her older sister Cora, whom she called “Coral,” was stabbed to death at a nightclub, according to news reports. Although Cora’s husband was charged with murder, he was set free after a mistrial.

Rollins gave birth to Shalondra at age 17, and the two were especially close. “We grew up together,” Rollins said.

Just a few months after Shalondra was born, Rollins’ older sister Christine was fatally shot during an argument with another woman. Rollins and her mother helped raise two of the children Christine left behind.

Heartbreak is all too common in the Black community, Bordere said. The accumulated trauma — from violence to chronic illness and racial discrimination — can have a weathering effect, making it harder for people to recover.

“It’s hard to recover from any one experience, because every day there is another loss,” Bordere said. “Grief impacts our ability to think. It impacts our energy levels. Grief doesn’t just show up in tears. It shows up in fatigue, in working less.”

Rollins hoped her children would overcome the obstacles of growing up Black in Mississippi. Shalondra earned an associate’s degree in early childhood education and loved her job as an assistant teacher to kids with special needs. Shalondra, who had been a second mother to her younger siblings, also adopted a cousin’s stepdaughter after the child’s mother died, raising the girl alongside her two children.

Rollins’ son, Tyler, enlisted in the Army after high school, hoping to follow in the footsteps of other men in the family who had military careers.

Yet the hardest losses of Rollins’ life were still to come. In 2019, Tyler killed himself at age 20, leaving behind a wife and unborn child.

“When you see two Army men walking up to your door,” Rollins said, “that’s unexplainable.”

Tyler’s daughter was born the day Shalondra died.

“They called to tell me the baby was born, and I had to tell them about Shalondra,” Rollins said. “I don’t know how to celebrate.”

Shalondra’s death from COVID-19 changed her daughters’ lives in multiple ways.

The girls lost their mother, but also the routines that might help mourners adjust to a catastrophic loss. The girls moved in with their grandmother, who lives in their school district. But they have not set foot in a classroom for more than a year, spending their days in virtual school, rather than with friends.

Shalondra’s death eroded their financial security as well, by taking away her income. Rollins, who worked as a substitute teacher before the pandemic, hasn’t had a job since local schools shut down. She owns her own home and receives unemployment insurance, she said, but money is tight.

Makalin Odie, 14, said her mother, as a teacher, would have made online learning easier. “It would be very different with my mom here.”

The girls especially miss their mom on holidays.

“My mom always loved birthdays,” said Alana Odie, 16. “I know that if my mom were here my 16th birthday would have been really special.”

Asked what she loved most about her mother, Alana replied, “I miss everything about her.”

Complicated grief

The trauma also has taken a toll on Alana and Makalin’s health. Both teens have begun taking medications for high blood pressure. Alana has been on diabetes medication since before her mom died.

Mental and physical health problems are common after a major loss.

“The mental health consequences of the pandemic are real,” Prigerson said. “There are going to be all sorts of ripple effects.”

The stress of losing a loved one to COVID-19 increases the risk for prolonged grief disorder, also known as complicated grief, which can lead to serious illness, increase the risk of domestic violence and steer marriages and relationships to fall apart, said Ashton Verdery, an associate professor of sociology and demography at Penn State.

People who lose a spouse have a roughly 30% higher risk of death over the following year, a phenomenon known as the “the widowhood effect.” Similar risks are seen in people who lose a child or sibling, Verdery said. Grief can lead to “broken-heart syndrome,” a temporary condition in which the heart’s main pumping chamber changes shape, affecting its ability to pump blood effectively, Verdery said.

From final farewells to funerals, the pandemic has robbed mourners of nearly everything that helps people cope with catastrophic loss, while piling on additional insults, said the Rev. Alicia Parker, minister of comfort at New Covenant Church of Philadelphia.

“It may be harder for them for many years to come,” Parker said. “We don’t know the fallout yet, because we are still in the middle of it.”

Rollins said she would have liked to arrange a big funeral for Shalondra. Because of restrictions on social gatherings, the family held a small graveside service instead.

Funerals are important cultural traditions, allowing loved ones to give and receive support for a shared loss, Parker said.

“When someone dies, people bring food for you, they talk about your loved one, the pastor may come to the house,” Parker said. “People come from out of town. What happens when people can’t come to your home and people can’t support you? Calling on the phone is not the same.”

While many people are afraid to acknowledge depression, because of the stigma of mental illness, mourners know they can cry and wail at a funeral without being judged, Parker said.

“What happens in the African American house stays in the house,” Parker said. “There’s a lot of things we don’t talk about or share about.”

Funerals play an important psychological role in helping mourners process their loss, Bordere said. The ritual helps mourners move from denying that a loved one is gone to accepting “a new normal in which they will continue their life in the physical absence of the cared-about person.”

In many cases, death from COVID-19 comes suddenly, depriving people of a chance to mentally prepare for loss. While some families were able to talk to loved ones through FaceTime or similar technologies, many others were unable to say goodbye.

Funerals and burial rites are especially important in the Black community and others that have been marginalized, Bordere said.

“You spare no expense at a Black funeral,” Bordere said. “The broader culture may have devalued this person, but the funeral validates this person’s worth in a society that constantly tries to dehumanize them.”

In the early days of the pandemic, funeral directors afraid of spreading the coronavirus did not allow families to provide clothing for their loved ones’ burials, Parker said. So beloved parents and grandparents were buried in whatever they died in, such as undershirts or hospital gowns.

“They bag them and double-bag them and put them in the ground,” Parker said. “It is an indignity.”

Coping with loss

Every day, something reminds Rollins of her losses.

April brought the first anniversary of Shalondra’s death. May brought Teacher Appreciation Week.

Yet Rollins said the memory of her children keeps her going.

When she begins to cry and thinks she will never stop, one thought pulls her from the darkness: “I know they would want me to be happy. I try to live on that.”

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19: The 'grief pandemic' will torment Americans for years

Latest Stories

  • Habs beat Leafs in OT to force Game 7

    Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored the overtime winner as the Canadiens edged the Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday to force a seventh and deciding game.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Jazz survive late Memphis run to take 2-1 series lead

    The Jazz closed out their win against Memphis on a 14-2 run to win Game 3.

  • Report: Oilers' contract talks with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have gone 'sideways'

    Contract negotiations between the Oilers and pending UFA centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have reportedly gotten "mangled" over recent weeks.

  • Chelsea upsets Manchester City to win second Champions League title in club history

    Kai Havertz scored in the 42nd minute and Chelsea outwitted favored Manchester City tactically.

  • Leafs-Habs crowd belts out 'O Canada' as NHL fans gloriously return for Game 6

    A smattering of Leafs and Canadiens fans paid an exorbitant amount of cash to be part of the first indoor sports crowd in Canada since the pandemic began.

  • Pastrnak buries hat trick as Bruins blast Islanders in Game 1

    David Pastrnak got his second career playoff hat trick and David Krejci had four assists as the Bruins dropped the Islanders 5-2 in their series opener on Saturday night.

  • Blue Jays manager Montoyo pauses press conference to watch son's graduation

    Toronto Blue Jays skipper Charlie Montoyo interrupted a media conference to make sure he didn't miss a big family milestone.

  • Braves star Marcell Ozuna arrested on domestic violence charges

    Marcell Ozuna was arrested in Georgia on Saturday on multiple domestic violence charges.

  • Racism directed at Ethan Bear sparks jump in donations to Beckie Scott's Spirit North

    Two Canadian athletes from different worlds met Saturday because of a combination of the best and the worst in human nature.Olympic cross-country ski champion Beckie Scott, who is the chief executive officer of Spirit North, was told by a colleague Tuesday about a sudden spike in donations to the organization, which works with Indigenous children to provide confidence, leadership skills, and mental and physical health via sport.Twenty-five donations flooded the organization's website in half an hour "which is highly unusual," Scott told The Canadian Press on Saturday from Canmore, Alta."We were really puzzled," Scott said. "We hadn't connected the dots yet."Reports that Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear was the target of racism began surfacing that same day. Bear confirmed the following day in a video statement he'd been subjected to "racist behaviour on social media" after Edmonton's elimination from the first round of NHL playoffs in four straight games by the Winnipeg Jets."I'm here to stand up to this behaviour, to these comments," Bear said during that statement. "I'm proud of where I come, I'm proud to be from Ochapowace First Nation."Spirit North donations spiked by almost $10,000 in 24 hours. Donors indicated in online messages the contributions were because of Bear, Scott said."It felt very heartwarming to receive that support," Bear told The Canadian Press. "It shows people care. I believe I did the right thing."It's just really good to see the support in everyone who stands up with me and everything we're going through."Bear was a child growing up on Saskatchewan's Ochapowace Nation when Scott won gold and silver medals in Olympic cross-country skiing in 2002 and 2006 respectively. Scott received her gold medal two years after her 2002 race. She finished third, but competitors who beat her were eventually disqualified for performance-enhancing doping. Founded in 2009, Spirit North gives Indigenous youth in 62 communities stretching from Ontario to B.C. to Northwest Territories the chance to ski, mountain bike, canoe and try other sports.Half of the organization's board of governors are Indigenous and charity is guided by an Indigenous advisory council.On her first trip to a Northern Alberta school to run a cross-country session, Scott says she watched an eight-year-old boy go from hiding in a cardboard box in the principal's office to throwing his arms in the air and laughing after skiing down a slope."The principal turned to me and said, 'that's the first time I've ever heard him laugh,'" Scott said.Scott, 46, and Bear, 23, didn't cross paths until Bear's agent arranged a virtual meet Saturday."I think it's amazing. I didn't really know about Spirit North until this," Bear said. "It's drawn a lot of interest towards myself. I'm really interested in what she has to offer going forward."Bear has played two seasons for the Oilers. He wore a jersey with his name spelled in Cree in an exhibition game against the Calgary Flames last July.Scott's initial reaction to a jump in donations was she wanted to speak with Bear."That's the most important person who needs to know that these donations have come in his honour," she said."Ethan is a current athlete and I'm a former athlete. We both have the lived experience of the kind of benefits and values sport can bring to someone's life. "Some kids in this country aren't given a chance to experience that. That's unacceptable, so we're very aligned in our values and a determination to try to change that."Spirit North's annual operating budget is $2 million, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made fundraising difficult, Scott said."It's been a tough year for us," she said. "Ten thousand dollars really does feel like a lot at the moment."This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • Don't sleep on these Milwaukee Bucks

    They’ll be underdogs in the court of public opinion, but they don’t feel like it after sweeping the Miami Heat.

  • Luka Doncic listed as questionable for Game 4 vs. Clippers with cervical strain

    Luka Doncic said he first started feeling pain in his neck around halftime of Game 3 on Friday.

  • French Open Twitter account throws shade at Naomi Osaka over media blackout

    A tweet from the official Roland Garros account seemed to slam Naomi Osaka for refusing to meet with reporters at the French Open on Saturday.

  • Chris Weidman is already walking on his broken leg a month after horrific injury

    Chris Weidman has made incredible progress after breaking his leg in April.

  • French Open 2021: Angelique Kerber upset in 1st round for 3rd straight year

    Kerber has failed to make it past the first round at Roland Garros in five of the last six years.

  • NBA betting: Picks against the spread for Sunday’s playoff games

    There's a full slate of four games on Sunday and it starts with the Knicks and Hawks.

  • De Bruyne fractured nose, eye socket in CL final collision

    PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Kevin De Bruyne fractured his nose and eye socket during Manchester City’s Champions League final loss to Chelsea with less than two weeks before the start of the European Championship. The 29-year-old Belgian playmaker had to be replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the 60th minute on Saturday following a collision with Antonio Rudiger. The Chelsea defender was booked for the challenge on De Bruyne, who left the field in tears at the Estadio do Dragao. De Bruyne provided an update on his condition on Sunday morning. “Hi guys just got back from the hospital,” he tweeted. “My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back.” Belgium opens its Euro 2020 campaign against Russia on June 12. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of their series at 8 p.m. ET Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below. Click on the links below to watch on desktop and mobile web.

  • N’Golo Kante, the humble star close to winning it all

    PORTO, Portugal (AP) — N’Golo Kante approached the winner’s podium and sized up the gleaming European Cup that was almost as big as him. The diminutive midfielder had seen jubilant teammates before him give the trophy a kiss as they walked by. Kante, a touch nervous maybe, gave it a little pat and shuffled on. Humble to the end, Kante moved a step closer to winning everything there is to win in football by adding the Champions League with Chelsea on Saturday. A Premier League winner in 2016 and ’17, with Leicester then Chelsea. A World Cup winner in 2018 with France. A Europa League winner in 2019. Now, a European champion. Win the European Championship with France across the next six weeks and Kante will have done the lot. All with that beaming smile on his face. Asked if Kante is the best player in the world, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was in no doubt: “It’s straightforward, yes.” At the moment, it’s hard to argue. Kante was voted man of the match by UEFA’s technical observers in both legs of Chelsea’s semifinal against Real Madrid, and again in the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final. He made 10 ball recoveries, more than any other player. He won all three tackles he attempted — including a key one to snuff out Kevin De Bruyne as he approached Chelsea’s box early in the second half. Then there were his surging runs forward, leading the counterattack. In a match where so much focus was on City manager Pep Guardiola’s decision to not play a specialist defensive midfielder, Kante produced a clinic in that position once again. “He does everything,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “The energy he brings, I don’t know how many ball recoveries today. He covered so much ground. “It’s special to have him and when we don’t have him we missed him. After winning the World Cup, the Champions League, he’s so humble in his position.” Tuchel has said before that he was bestowed a gift when he arrived at Chelsea in January to be handed a squad containing Kante. “I think N’Golo fits into any manager’s plans on the planet,” said Tuchel, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund manager. “I was desperate to have him in my teams in the past.” Now he has him and is utilizing him perfectly. It will not be a surprise to see Kante voted the FIFA player of the year for the first time, especially if he helps France to win the Euros. He has already won the biggest personal award in English soccer, the PFA player of the year in 2016 on the back of Leicester’s title win. At Leicester, the story goes, he used to run to training while others arrived in their flashy cars and kept going to the same hairdresser, paying 10 pounds for a trim. That humble side of Kante hasn’t changed, even as he adds Champions League winner to his lengthy list of accomplishments. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • Canada gets bounce-back victory over Argentina at Volleyball Nations League

    The Canadian men's volleyball team bounced back from its opening-day defeat to the U.S. with a victory over Argentina at the 2021 National League in Rimini, Italy on Saturday. Stephen Timothy Mar scored 11 points to help power Canada to its 25-17, 25-21, 25-19 straight-sets win. While team captain John Gordon Perrin had 10. WATCH | Canadian men get 1st victory at Nations League tournament: "It feels great, especially after last night, when we had a very bad match against the USA and we had a lot of things to work on to come back to practice and get back on it and it's much better tonight," said Gordon Perrin following the match. Canada will next face Brazil – the only side to not have dropped a set thus far in the tournament – on Sunday. CBC Sports will be live streaming the match at 11:45 ET. For more details check CBC Sports' full broadcast schedule. The annual international men's and women's competition featuring the world's top 16 teams in each gender was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian men's and women's squads will each play a 15-match preliminary round until June 23. The top four countries advance to the semifinals and finals.

  • After gritty win over Jorge Linares, is Devin Haney ready for the elite lightweights?

    Haney showed championship moxie in surviving Linares’ late charge, which made the bout appear closer on the cards than it was in actuality.