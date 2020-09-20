Is it time for Donald Cerrone to retire, as he weathers the inner storm?

Is it time for Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone to lay down his gloves and ride off into the sunset.

He didn't sound so sure of that at the UFC Vegas 11 post-fight press conference after fighting Niko Price to a foul-driven draw. UFC president Dana White, however, said it is about time for him and Cerrone to "have a talk." That's code for he wants Cerrone to quit fighting.

It was a tough night Saturday for Cerrone. He got rocked and rolled early by Price, but weathered the storm to last all three rounds. He actually came on strong later in the fight, where Price began to fade.

But the only reason it was a majority draw and not a loss on Cerrone's lengthy record is because Price was deducted a point for his second of three eye pokes.

So what does Cowboy do now?

Hear what Cerrone had to say about the fight, the draw, and what the future might hold for him as his twilight years are hitting him smack in the face.

Dana White talks Covington title shot, says Cerrone and Woodley should retire

