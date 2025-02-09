What time will the Super Bowl kick off on Sunday in the Central Time Zone?

This year's matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs is scheduled to kick off at the Caesars Superdome at 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Fox owns the broadcast rights to this year's championship, so they'll be covering the game on TV. The network's lead team of sportscasters, which includes Kevin Burkhardt on play-by-play and Tom Brady as the color commentator, will provide the commentary during the game.

There are also several options for fans who prefer to stream the game.

Here's what to know about the scheduled kickoff time for the 2025 Super Bowl in Central Time:

What time does the Super Bowl start Central Time?

Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

Super Bowl 59 is set to kick off around 5:30 p.m. CT, which is the same designated time as last year's Super Bowl. Given the pomp and circumstance surrounding the pregame ceremony at the Big Game, it's likely the actual kickoff will occur a bit later than 5:30 p.m. CT.

