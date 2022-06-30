What Time Does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2 Come Out?

Will Steve survive “Stranger Things” Season 4? Well, this week we find out. The final two episodes of the season hit Netflix this Friday.

Granted, Steve isn’t the only one who was left in a big old “yikes” of a situation in the Season 4 Volume 1 finale. But his cliffhanger has fans the most worried, as it appears he’s been infected by the demobats from the Upside Down. And, to add to the drama, Netflix itself even dedicated an entire billboard to the beloved character that simply said “Protect Steve” this week — along with a tweet that added “AT ALL COSTS.”

Now, we’re left the final two episodes to get some answers. Of course, some streamers have been known to drop episodes at odd, sometimes even surprise hours. So, exactly when will “Stranger Things” Season 4 Volume 2 come out on Netflix?

Those on the east coast will have to get up pretty early (or stay up late) to watch them when they drop, as the final two episodes will arrive on Netflix at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

You can watch the trailer for those episodes here.

And, if you decide to get up early for those episodes, you’ll be awake for awhile. “Stranger Things” Season 4, Episode 8 is 1 hour and 25 minutes, while Episode 9 is nearly double that at 2 hours and 20 minutes long. Creators and showrunners The Duffer Brothers wrote and directed both of these episodes.

Of course, Volume 1 left fans with questions about more than just Steve. Some other cliffhangers to be resolved in Volume 2 of the season include Nancy (Natalia Dyer) being trapped in the Upside Down, Eleven regaining her powers and learning the truth about Vecna and her ties to him, and, not to be forgotten, the nature of Will’s (Noah Schnapp) feelings for Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

That said, the Duffer Brothers have also noted that some questions won’t be resolved until Season 5, when the show says its final farewell.

