What time does PGA Championship 2022 start today?

Mito Pereira will take a three-shot lead over Will Zalatoris (Getty Images)

There is an inexperienced look to the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard ahead of the final round at Southern Hills today.

Mito Pereira will take a three-shot lead over Will Zalatoris and Matthew Fitzpatrick, and with Cameron Young a further shot back, it means the top four will head into the final day all looking for their first PGA tournament victory.

Chilean youngster Pereira birdied the final hole to surge further ahead after overcoming a shaky turn, in which he made four bogeys in five holes. Overnight leader Will Zalatoris dropped off the pace but Fitzpatrick put himself into contention after shooting an excellent 67.

Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson will have work to do after shooting over par, but Rory McIlroy fell away completely after his round included a triple-bogey and a double-bogey. Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the tournament after he recorded his worst ever score in the PGA Championship.

But who will win the title and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The tournament starts on 19 May and will run until 22 May.

Play will start as 2pm BST (8am in the USA) on the opening two days and will begin at 3pm at the weekend.

How to watch

Sky Sports Golf has the broadcast rights to the tournament and customers will also be able to stream it on the Sky Go app.

Coverage will begin at 1pm BST on Thursday and Friday and at 2pm on the weekend.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Leaderboard after day three

-9: Mito Pereira

-6: Will Zalatoris, Matthew Fitzpatrick

-5: Cameron Young

-4: Abraham Ancer

-3: Seamus Power

-2: Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Stewart Cink