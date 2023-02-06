What time does McDonald's stop serving breakfast? Here are the times you need to know.
It may come as a surprise that the world's most recognizable fast food chain doesn't offer its breakfast menu in its full glory all day. The chain began rolling out a limited breakfast menu nationwide in 2015, with popular breakfast items like the Egg McMuffin.
McDonald's removed its all-day national breakfast menu at the beginning the pandemic, though it has returned at some locations. So what are McDonald's traditional breakfast hours? Again, it depends. Here's what we know.
What time does breakfast end at McDonald's?
According to McDonald’s corporate, breakfast is served until 10:30 a.m. or 11:00 a.m., but the menus and hours vary by restaurant.
One 24-hour restaurant we called in Los Angeles, California told us they start serving breakfast at five a.m. and stop at 11 a.m., but offer a limited all-day breakfast menu.
Three locations in Maryland, Kansas and Texas told us their breakfast selections are available until 10:30 a.m. on weekdays and until 11:00 a.m. on the weekends.
So the key is to check with your local McDonald’s. The answer is probably 10:30 a.m. or 11:00 a.m. depending on the day. If you’re lucky, Sausage McBiscuits may be coming out hot under your local golden arches all day.
