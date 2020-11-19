What time does I’m a Celebrity start and finish tonight?

I’m a Celebrity (Rex Features)

The 2020 version of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! looks very different from the ones that have come before.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ITV show has moved to a new (much chillier) location and will have Covid-19 safety measures in place.

Here’s everything you need to know, from when it starts and who the contestants are to where it’s being filmed…

When is it on?

The new series began on ITV on Sunday 15 November with a 90-minute launch show.

Read more: The 2020 I’m a Celebrity contestants

Tonight’s episode (Thursday 19 November) starts at 9pm and will finish at 10.20pm.

The finale is expected to air on Friday 4 December.

Who is doing tonight’s trial?

Thursday’s episode will see BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North take part in his third Bushtucker trial, having been voted again by the public to participate in the Trapped Door challenge.

Having made quite an entrance and vomited before even completing a challenge during the first episode, North has since been voted in to do Monday night’s (16 November) Viper Vault with Shane Richie and the Frights of the Round Table challenge on Tuesday with Beverley Callard and Vernon Kay.

Where is it being filmed?

Due to pandemic travel restrictions, this year’s series will not be held in Murwillumbah, Australia as usual and instead has been moved to Gwrych Castle in Wales.

The Grade I-listed, Gothic-style estate, which has 250 acres of gardens and grounds, is in Abergele.

How are they making it Covid-secure?

I’m a Celebrity begins 15 NovemberITV

Despite the Welsh government announcing a full national lockdown and imposing strict rules preventing travel into the country, filming can continue.

According to ITV, I'm a Celebrity “continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines as well as our own strict Covid protocols”.

All the celebrity contestants, presenters and crew are currently self-isolating for two weeks to ensure that social distancing is not needed once the series begins.

Read more: Where is I’m a Celebrity filmed?

ITV Studios entertainment director Richard Cowles recently explained what technological precautions the production crew are taking. “Everyone’s got proximity monitors on them, so they can’t come within two metres of each other without it buzzing, flashing and reminding them to step away,” he said.

Story continues

“With the castle itself, we’ve mapped that completely remotely so we can get all our camera positions and do everything off-site without having to go there. We’ve created a whole virtual walk-through, so the set can be built remotely, then transported up there. We’re even going to have our editing suite in London to reduce the number of people travelling to Wales who could potentially spread Covid.”

Who's on the line-up?

Mo Farah Getty Images

ITV have now officially announced the line-up for this year’s series, which includes Olympic champion Mo Farah, presenters Vernon Kay and Victoria Derbyshire and former EastEnders star Shane Richie.

Read the full roster here.

Who is presenting?

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are fronting the show.

They have presented the series together every year except in 2018 when McPartlin was replaced by Holly Willoughby.

Donnelly’s long-time collaborator took a break from his television commitments in the wake of his arrest for drink-driving.