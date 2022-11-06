What time does I’m a Celebrity finish tonight?

ITV has announced the start date of 2022’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The hit reality TV show is making its highly anticipated return to Australia with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

The start date is earlier than previous years, with show bosses attempting to avoid a clash with the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar on Sunday 20 November.

The 22nd season of I’m a Celebrity has returned to the jungle after it had to relocate to Wales for the past two years, due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

While the full line-up is not yet confirmed, rumoured celebrity contestants include royal family member and former rugby star, Mike Tindall; singer Boy George; Loose Women star Charlene White; and Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood.

George, 61, is speculated to be the highest-paid star in the history of the show, according to the Mail Online, and Tindall’s rumoured appearance would make him the first ever royal family member to appear on the series.

Other rumoured contestants include Radio X DJ Chris Moyles (who has seemingly finally agreed to participate after years of attempts from ITV bosses), England footballer Jill Scott and Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver.

Ant and Dec will return for the shows 22nd season (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

This series will also mark the show’s 20th anniversary, with DJ Tony Blackburn crowned King of the Jungle in 2002.

To mark the occasion, some ex-contestants are currently filming an All Stars edition of the show in South Africa, to be broadcast in 2023.

The series will be back on our screens from Sunday 6 November from 9pm to 11pm on ITV.