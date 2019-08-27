What time does 'Hard Knocks' air today? How to watch, live stream Episode 4

The gift that keeps on giving — the Oakland Raiders — have been a match made in heaven for HBO and its “Hard Knocks” series.

Antonio Brown, his frostbitten feet and his helmet holdout have sustained the drama to this point in the season, but the craziness that is the Oakland Raiders took it up a notch in Week 3 of the preseason.

Each week's episode normally heavily revolves around the prior weekend's preseason game, and the Raiders' 22-21 win over the Packers was far from standard. The game was played on a field in Winnipeg that was shortened to 80 yards due to concerns over holes in the end zones. The chaos leading up to kickoff will surely be entertaining television.

Just because the field may steal the lion's share of Episode 4's drama, there was still a little bit of A.B. drama, with the wideout losing his second grievance hearing for a new helmet. Reports have said that he has since returned to the practice field to work on the chemistry with Derek Carr.

In this episode of "Hard Knocks," we should get a better feel for how the Raiders really felt about the field in Canada. We'll also be able to hear their commentary while playing on the oddity that was an 80-yard field.

What time does 'Hard Knocks' air today?

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 27

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: HBO

Episode 4 of "Hard Knocks" releases Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. New episodes roll out once a week every Tuesday night during NFL training camp and preseason.

How to watch, live stream Episode 4 on HBO

Along with it airing live on HBO, the show is available to stream on HBO GO and HBO NOW.

'Hard Knocks' schedule: When is Episode 5?

This season of "Hard Knocks" consists of five one-hour episodes released each Tuesday during the Raiders' training camp and preseason.

The next episode is Tuesday, Sept. 3.