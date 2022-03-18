What time does Cheltenham Festival start today?

Jack Rathborn
·4 min read
Cheltenham reaches its conclusion on Friday (PA)
Cheltenham reaches its conclusion on Friday (PA)

The 2022 Cheltenham Festival is back with big crowds set to bring the famous atmosphere for the first time in two years.

The ground is officially described as good to soft on Tuesday, for those plotting who to back with clerk of the course Jon Pullin initially reporting a little more ease in conditions earlier on Monday afternoon, but then issued a teatime update after a dry and sunny day.

Pullin, in charge of his first Festival since taking over the reins from Simon Claisse, is anticipating rain on Wednesday and will wait to see what happens before outlining any watering plans.

“Following a drying day on Monday, I have removed the soft in places from the going description on the Old course and switched round the going description on the New course to become good to soft, soft in places,” he said.

“We will monitor conditions and see what the weather brings before making any further decisions on watering.”

The Old course is in use on Tuesday and Wednesday with the New course taking over on Thursday and Friday. The Cross Country course, in use for Wednesday’s Glenfarclas Chase, is good to soft, soft in places.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

When is the 2022 Cheltenham Festival?

The 2022 Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday, 15 March 2022 and ends on Friday, 18 March 2022.

The festival will showcase seven races each day. The first race starts daily at 1:30pm with the last race ending each day’s racing at 5:30pm.

Cheltenham Festival race schedule, guide and results

Look out for 28 races across the four days at the 2022 festival.

Day One: Champion Day – Tuesday, March 15

  • Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

  • Arkle Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

  • Ultima Handicap Chase – 2.50pm

  • Champion Hurdle – 3.30pm

  • Mares’ Hurdle – 4.10pm

  • Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – 4.50pm

  • National Hunt Novices’ Chase – 5.30pm

Day Two: Ladies Day – Wednesday, March 16

  • Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – 1.30pm

  • Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase – 2.10pm

  • Coral Cup – 2.50pm

  • Champion Chase – 3.30pm

  • Cross Country Chase – 4.10pm

  • Grand Annual Handicap Chase – 4.50pm

  • Champion Bumper – 5.30pm

Day Three: St Patrick’s Thursday – Thursday, March 17

  • Turners Novices’ Chase – 1.30pm

  • Pertemps Final Handicap Hurdle – 2.10pm

  • Ryanair Chase – 2.50pm

  • Stayers’ Hurdle – 3.30pm

  • Paddy Power Plate – 4.10pm

  • Mares’ Novice Hurdle – 4.50pm

  • Kim Muir Challenge Cup – 5.30pm

Day Four: Gold Cup Day – Friday, March 18

  • Triumph Hurdle – 1.30pm

  • County Hurdle – 2.10pm

  • Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – 2.50pm

  • Gold Cup – 3.30pm

  • Festival Hunters’ Chase – 4.10pm

  • Mares’ Chase – 4.50pm

  • Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle – 5.30pm

How to watch and follow festival plus ticket information

You can be there in person for the Greatest Show on Turf, with ticket prices starting from £40, with various other price tiers that open up the experience to fans with different enclosures and areas of the racecourse.

However, non-hospitality tickets for Thursday and Friday are now sold out. For full ticket information visit the Cheltenham Festival website here.

If you can’t be there in person, you can watch the coverage unfold on ITV1 with live coverage of the first five races of each day - coverage starts at 12:40pm, though be sure to tune into the hour-long Opening Show on ITV4 at 9am daily, with a preview of all the action ahead.

The only place to watch the entirety of each day though is Racing TV, which offers subscriptions starting from £10 for a day pass, as well as monthly and annual deals. You can follow coverage there from 10am each day.

There is a live stream of the action across ITV Hub and the Racing TV website or app.

You can listen to the races live with the first four races of each day live on talkSPORT, including the headline race at 3.30pm.

While Indy Sport will have you covered with a daily live blog, including all the best tips, results and reaction to the action.

Cheltenham Gold Cup odds

  • A Plus Tard 10/3

  • Galvin 10/3

  • Minella Indo 9/2

  • Protektorat 8/1

  • Al Boum Photo 10/1

  • Conflated 11/1

  • Tornado Flyer 12/1

  • Chantry House 16/1

  • Royale Pagaille 16/1

  • 25/1 bar

*Odds provided by Betfair, NRNB market, correct as of Sunday, March 13.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Captain 1,000: Flyers salute Giroux in potential final days

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The party planned for Claude Giroux’s 1,000th game with the Philadelphia Flyers seems appropriately lavish for a team captain who has spent his entire career with the franchise. The Flyers will celebrate Giroux and his family before Thursday night's game and have invited special guests of honor. Giroux will be gifted custom artwork, fans can purchase commemorative tickets and players will wear warmup jerseys with “Giroux” and No. 28 on the back. If that hasn’t whet the appeti

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of s

  • From race to grace: why these Regina men took up artistic swimming

    Two Regina men are stepping outside their comfort zones to train for a sport that hasn't traditionally included men. Jacob Korpan and Jake Morris are taking on artistic swimming, often referred to as synchronized swimming. Artistic swimming is ballet in the water where powerful swimmers work as a team to perform graceful, synchronized routines. The mixed gender duets category made its world championship debut in 2015, and participants in the co-ed sport will find out in 2025 if it will get a spo