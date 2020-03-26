Is It Time To Consider Buying Xingda International Holdings Limited (HKG:1899)?

Xingda International Holdings Limited (HKG:1899), which is in the auto components business, and is based in China, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SEHK. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Xingda International Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Xingda International Holdings?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Xingda International Holdings’s ratio of 8.95x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Xingda International Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Xingda International Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Xingda International Holdings generate?

SEHK:1899 Past and Future Earnings March 26th 2020

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Xingda International Holdings’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 47%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 1899’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 1899? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 1899, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for 1899, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Xingda International Holdings.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.