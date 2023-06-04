Is It Time To Consider Buying Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH)?

While Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the XTRA over the last few months, increasing to €159 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €124. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Wacker Chemie's current trading price of €128 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Wacker Chemie’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Wacker Chemie?

Great news for investors – Wacker Chemie is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.33x is currently well-below the industry average of 12.85x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Wacker Chemie’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Wacker Chemie look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Wacker Chemie, at least in the near future.

Are you a shareholder? Although WCH is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to WCH, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WCH for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Wacker Chemie as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Wacker Chemie (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

