Is It Time To Consider Buying The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The company's stock led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at TJX Companies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In TJX Companies?

According to my valuation model, TJX Companies seems to be fairly priced at around 16.27% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy TJX Companies today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $68.46, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, TJX Companies has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will TJX Companies generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. TJX Companies' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 40%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TJX’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TJX, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, TJX Companies has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in TJX Companies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

