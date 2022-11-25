Is It Time To Consider Buying Rohas Tecnic Berhad (KLSE:ROHAS)?

Rohas Tecnic Berhad (KLSE:ROHAS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the KLSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Rohas Tecnic Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Rohas Tecnic Berhad?

Good news, investors! Rohas Tecnic Berhad is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Rohas Tecnic Berhad’s ratio of 12.57x is below its peer average of 18.33x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Construction industry. What’s more interesting is that, Rohas Tecnic Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Rohas Tecnic Berhad look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Rohas Tecnic Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 97%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ROHAS is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ROHAS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ROHAS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Rohas Tecnic Berhad.

If you are no longer interested in Rohas Tecnic Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

