Is It Time To Consider Buying Rejlers AB (publ) (STO:REJL B)?

Rejlers AB (publ) (STO:REJL B), which is in the professional services business, and is based in Sweden, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the OM. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Rejlers’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Rejlers still cheap?

Great news for investors – Rejlers is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is SEK175.53, but it is currently trading at kr100.00 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Rejlers’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Rejlers generate?

OM:REJL B Past and Future Earnings May 12th 2020

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 49% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Rejlers. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since REJL B is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on REJL B for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy REJL B. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Rejlers. You can find everything you need to know about Rejlers in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Rejlers, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

