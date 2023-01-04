Is It Time To Consider Buying OCI N.V. (AMS:OCI)?

OCI N.V. (AMS:OCI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ENXTAM, rising to highs of €43.18 and falling to the lows of €32.34. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether OCI's current trading price of €32.34 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at OCI’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is OCI Worth?

Great news for investors – OCI is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €43.93, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that OCI’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will OCI generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for OCI, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although OCI is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to OCI, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on OCI for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing OCI at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for OCI you should be mindful of and 1 of these is significant.

If you are no longer interested in OCI, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

