Is It Time To Consider Buying Mosaic Brands Limited (ASX:MOZ)?

Mosaic Brands Limited (ASX:MOZ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ASX. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Mosaic Brands’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Mosaic Brands?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.5x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.5x, which means if you buy Mosaic Brands today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Mosaic Brands should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Mosaic Brands’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Mosaic Brands generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Mosaic Brands. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MOZ’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at MOZ? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MOZ, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MOZ, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, Mosaic Brands has 6 warning signs (and 3 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Mosaic Brands, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

