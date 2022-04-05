Is It Time To Consider Buying Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£3.56 and falling to the lows of UK£2.55. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Kingfisher's current trading price of UK£2.60 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kingfisher’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Kingfisher worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Kingfisher’s ratio of 6.25x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.18x, which means if you buy Kingfisher today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Kingfisher should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Kingfisher’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Kingfisher generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Kingfisher, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? KGF seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on KGF, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on KGF for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on KGF should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Kingfisher you should be mindful of and 1 of these doesn't sit too well with us.

