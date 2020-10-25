Is It Time To Consider Buying Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)?

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Hibbett Sports’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Hibbett Sports still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 22.5x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 21.55x, which means if you buy Hibbett Sports today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Hibbett Sports should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Hibbett Sports’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Hibbett Sports look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, Hibbett Sports' earnings are expected to increase by 49%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? HIBB’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at HIBB? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HIBB, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for HIBB, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

