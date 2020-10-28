Is It Time To Consider Buying Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU)?

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£7.80 and falling to the lows of UK£6.44. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Grafton Group's current trading price of UK£6.96 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Grafton Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Grafton Group still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Grafton Group seems to be fairly priced at around 8.80% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Grafton Group today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £6.40, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Grafton Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Grafton Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 35% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Grafton Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? GFTU’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GFTU, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Grafton Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Grafton Group you should be aware of.

