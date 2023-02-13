Is It Time To Consider Buying Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)?

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Foot Locker’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Foot Locker Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.82x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 9.57x, which means if you buy Foot Locker today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Foot Locker should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Foot Locker’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Foot Locker?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 7.4% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Foot Locker, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? FL’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at FL? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Foot Locker at this point in time. For example, Foot Locker has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Foot Locker, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

