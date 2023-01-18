Is It Time To Consider Buying Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). The company's stock saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Emerson Electric’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for Emerson Electric

What's The Opportunity In Emerson Electric?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 1.5% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Emerson Electric today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $92.65, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Emerson Electric’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Emerson Electric look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Emerson Electric, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? EMR seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EMR for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on EMR should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Emerson Electric at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Emerson Electric (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Emerson Electric, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here