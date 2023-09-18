Is It Time To Consider Buying Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN)?

While Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$1.82 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$1.51. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Elanor Investors Group's current trading price of AU$1.53 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Elanor Investors Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Elanor Investors Group?

Good news, investors! Elanor Investors Group is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is A$2.13, but it is currently trading at AU$1.53 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Elanor Investors Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Elanor Investors Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extreme expected decline in the top-line over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. Even with a larger decline in expenses, it seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Elanor Investors Group.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ENN is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ENN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ENN for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Elanor Investors Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Elanor Investors Group (1 is potentially serious) you should be familiar with.

