Is It Time To Consider Buying Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)?

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$9.10 and falling to the lows of US$6.65. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Concrete Pumping Holdings' current trading price of US$6.68 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Concrete Pumping Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Concrete Pumping Holdings

What Is Concrete Pumping Holdings Worth?

Good news, investors! Concrete Pumping Holdings is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $10.74, but it is currently trading at US$6.68 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Concrete Pumping Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Concrete Pumping Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 39% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Concrete Pumping Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since BBCP is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BBCP for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BBCP. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Concrete Pumping Holdings at this point in time. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Concrete Pumping Holdings (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Concrete Pumping Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.