Is It Time To Consider Buying Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW)?

While Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$36.61 and falling to the lows of US$29.40. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Clearwater Paper's current trading price of US$30.11 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Clearwater Paper’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Clearwater Paper Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Clearwater Paper’s ratio of 9.57x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 4.61x, which means if you buy Clearwater Paper today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Clearwater Paper should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. In addition to this, it seems like Clearwater Paper’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s trading around the price multiples of other industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Clearwater Paper look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 0.5% expected in the upcoming year, short term growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Clearwater Paper.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CLW’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CLW? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CLW, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Clearwater Paper (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be familiar with.

