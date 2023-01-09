Is It Time To Consider Buying Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (KLSE:CMSB)?

Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (KLSE:CMSB), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the KLSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 4.32x is currently well-below the industry average of 25.3x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although CMSB is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to CMSB, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CMSB for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad and you'll want to know about this.

