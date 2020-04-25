Is It Time To Consider Buying Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Archer-Daniels-Midland’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Archer-Daniels-Midland worth?

Good news, investors! Archer-Daniels-Midland is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $60.84, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Archer-Daniels-Midland’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Archer-Daniels-Midland look like?

NYSE:ADM Past and Future Earnings April 25th 2020

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 42%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ADM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADM for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ADM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Archer-Daniels-Midland. You can find everything you need to know about Archer-Daniels-Midland in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Archer-Daniels-Midland, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

