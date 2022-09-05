Is It Time To Consider Buying AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)?

Let's talk about the popular AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$130 and falling to the lows of US$107. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether AMETEK's current trading price of US$118 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at AMETEK’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In AMETEK?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that AMETEK’s ratio of 24.73x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 20.17x, which means if you buy AMETEK today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that AMETEK should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because AMETEK’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from AMETEK?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 49% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for AMETEK. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? AME’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at AME? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AME, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for AME, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for AMETEK and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in AMETEK, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

