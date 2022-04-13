Is It Time To Consider Buying Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM)?

While Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the AIM. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Alpha Financial Markets Consulting?

Great news for investors – Alpha Financial Markets Consulting is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £5.75, but it is currently trading at UK£4.20 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Alpha Financial Markets Consulting generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since AFM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AFM for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AFM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Alpha Financial Markets Consulting at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting.

If you are no longer interested in Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

