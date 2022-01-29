The time has come for Fabien Galthié’s France to deliver a trophy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Bull
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Fabien Galthié
    French rugby union footballer and coach
<span>Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

There is an old story about Fabien Galthié that is worth telling again now, a week out from the start of the Six Nations. It is from 2003, when France’s head coach was captaining the team in the World Cup. It was his fourth, he had been in teams that lost in the quarters in 1991, the semis in ’95, and final in ’99. Understandably, he was hell-bent on finishing his career by winning the thing.

But France were beaten in the semi-finals again, 24-7 by England. That left them one game to play, the third-place play-off against New Zealand four days later. By the time it came around, Galthié had already gone. He was fit but had quit and flown back to France.

Related: Ellis Genge: ‘Not everyone’s going to like you – you’ve just got to be yourself’

Galthié said it was because his uncle had just died, but he had already announced he was retiring right after the semi-final when he admitted in private he wasn’t interested in playing the last game. There were plenty of people who thought Galthié, famously driven and furiously intense, had walked out on the team because he was so utterly focused on winning that he felt like it was first or nothing. It was held against him when he was repeatedly overlooked for the job of national coach, which he wanted so much and went instead to Marc Lièvremont, Philippe Saint-André, Guy Novès and then Jacques Brunel.

Some of those appointments look even worse now, given how well France have played since Galthié finally did take over in 2019. He and his crack band of assistant coaches, Shaun Edwards, William Servat and Thibault Giroud, have had a transformative effect on the team. They have shepherded the best of the talented young bunch who won back-to-back titles in the World Under-20 Championship into senior rugby, finished runners-up in the Autumn Nations Cup and in two Six Nations, won their first away victory over Australia in 30 years, and, best yet, beat New Zealand by 15 points in Paris last November.

All of a sudden, as the Italy coach, Kieran Crowley, says, France are “the team of the moment” and clear favourites to win what is shaping up to be a fiercely competitive Six Nations. After a decade of dysfunction, there is a sense that things are finally starting to come together.

The prospect of hosting the World Cup in 2023 has got the French Federation, run by Galthié’s old coach and great mate Bernard Laporte, and the Top 14 clubs pulling together in the same sort of direction. Which is why Galthié might just be beginning to feel a little twitch of that old anger of his because he, his coaches and players know the one thing they haven’t done yet is win a championship.

Edwards has said as much, more than once. “We’re kind of everyone’s second-favourite team at the moment aren’t we?” he said recently. “We’ve got a bit of respect, but we haven’t won anything yet. That’s the next step, and it’s often the hardest one.”

Antoine Dupont will captain the side during the Six Nations.
Antoine Dupont will captain the side during the Six Nations. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

And they need to make it soon. Not just because it’s been so long – the French haven’t won the Six Nations since 2010 – but because the World Cup is so close. It’s a young squad buoyed by the sense of expectation, but that could switch pretty quickly and begin to feel like a hell of a lot of pressure unless they prove to themselves, and everyone else, that they can win a trophy.

Eddie Jones knows. He picked up on it when he was asked about France’s chances. “You know, France are sitting at the top of the tree in the Six Nations, red-hot favourites, expected to win, and if they don’t the French rugby public is going to be disappointed,” Jones said. “They’ve shown what great depth they’ve got, they had a development tour to Australia and the results were amazing. And then they’ve got the luxury of having 43 players in camp, the grand master of French rugby, Bernard Laporte, has done a great job in getting the clubs to work with the French union. So they don’t have any excuses. And all of that comes with a price.”

A price, Jones said, which he was sure France’s new captain, Antoine Dupont, “would be able to handle”, even if “he does have a lot on his plate already”. Which might just be a typical little bit of mischief-making from a coach who knows France are likely to be one of the biggest obstacles to his England team achieving his own dream of winning the World Cup next year. But it still has a hint of Jones’s thinking in it, of the weaknesses he sees, and how he wants to exploit them. As for Galthié, he is handling it by talking up everyone else.

“We’re happy and proud to be considered the team of the moment, but Ireland have been undefeated since February, beat the All Blacks in November, and are ahead of us in the rankings. Scotland have put in some great performances. Wales won last year. England won two years ago. They all have the ability to win this tournament.”

France’s tournament has already had a wobbly start, with Dupont and a group of his Toulouse teammates forced to miss the first week of training after testing positive for Covid.

Given they begin with a home game against Italy, they’ll cope, but the tournament is still going to be a test of France’s ability to put together a string of performances like they will need to do in 2023.

That win against the All Blacks came after four weeks of prep, all focused on that one match, the squad built up to it through games against Argentina and Georgia. Beating Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England back-to-back is going to be a very different sort of test. Not for the first time in Galthié’s life, winning is starting to feel like everything, and anything else isn’t enough.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NBA beckons for teenage Canadian basketball star Shaedon Sharpe

    When Shaedon Sharpe arrived on campus at the University of Kentucky, he received an uncommonly quiet welcome compared to most top basketball recruits. The 18-year-old wasn’t introduced with pyrotechnics and a laser light show the way a freshman John Wall was nearly 13 years ago in October 2009. In fact, the London, Ont., native didn’t even first set foot on campus as a new member of the Wildcats until the around the start of the new year, when he quietly landed and just started getting to work.

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Bulls F Jones could miss 6-8 weeks with broken finger

    CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Bulls lost another player to a long-term injury when forward Derrick Jones Jr. broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team's training facility. Jones, sidelined with a bone bruise since getting hurt Jan. 12 against Brooklyn, is expected back in six to eight weeks. His finger was placed in a splint and he “could potentially return earlier with a protective splint,” the Bulls said in a news release. The 6-foot-5 Jones is averaging 6.3 poi

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final here since since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at M

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise's single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s. With the

  • NFL Foundation helping build or refurbish football fields

    The NFL Foundation is awarding a variety of organizations in 30 locales with a total of $6 million to build or refurbish neighborhood football fields. The awards are the most in a single year since the NFL Foundation/LISC Grassroots Field Grant Program began in 1998, and bring the program’s total commitment to $58 million, resulting in the creation or refurbishment of 416 fields nationwide. All fields are newly built or significantly renovated, with improvements such as irrigation systems, light

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Canucks officially hire Patrik Allvin as new GM

    Jim Rutherford is sticking with what's familiar, hiring a top Penguins scout.

  • Give Pokémon guns, and you get Palworld

    This game is the perfect mix of cuteness and darkness.

  • Memories run deep as Canadian men return to San Pedro Sula for World Cup qualifier

    Memories of San Pedro Sula are hard to shake. For members of the Canadian men's team who were there Oct. 16, 2012, for a decisive World Cup qualifying game against Honduras, the 8-1 loss at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano is like an ugly, hard-to-remove tattoo. The lopsided defeat was doubly painful because the Canadians came into the game knowing they only needed a draw to make the final round of CONCACAF qualifying for the first time since the leadup to France '98. "That was probably our bi

  • Australian Open: Canada's Auger-Aliassime drops five-set heartbreaker to Medvedev

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down and saved a match point before beating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4 to move into the Australian Open semifinals. The U.S. Open champion’s bid to become the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title in the next major tournament is still on track after the 4-hour, 42-minute comeback victory. A six-minute delay in the third-set tiebreaker for the roof on Rod Laver Arena to be close

  • Kane asks fans to keep an open mind as controversial forward joins Oilers

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane knows signing with the Edmonton Oilers won't be a move universally loved by the team’s fans. Edmonton will be his fifth NHL city, and the Oilers the fourth franchise, for which the 30-year-old has played. There will be questions about his past — from suspensions due to violations of COVID protocols, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems. His contract was voided by the San Jose Sharks. The biggest headlines of his career, though, came from allegations of abuse

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Indiana lawmakers advance bill banning transgender athletes

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers advanced a Republican-backed bill Monday that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity. The bill would prohibit students who were born male but identify as female from participating in a sport or on an athletic team that is designated for women or girls. The proposal would not prevent students who identify as female or transgender men from playing on men’s sports teams. House education committ