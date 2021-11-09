‘The time has come’: Dylan Alcott to retire from tennis after Australian Open

Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

Dylan Alcott, one of Australia’s greatest tennis players, has called time on his celebrated career and will retire from the sport after next year’s Australian Open.

Alcott, who earlier this year became the first man in any form of tennis to earn the calendar year golden slam of all four major titles and Paralympic or Olympic gold, will bid farewell in front of a home crowd at Melbourne Park, which starts in January.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, the 30-year-old stressed the importance to him of making one final appearance at the tournament in his home town, where he has accumulated a record seven consecutive quad singles titles.

“There’s no way I could finish my career a few weeks ago because the US Open was not my home,” Alcott said. “This is my home and the Australian Open changed my life. What better way to finish than in my home in front of crowds.

“The time has come, I feel redundant, I feel old, washed up. It’s the next generation’s turn to dominate and get the recognition they deserve. Really looking forward to getting out there and doing my thing one more time. We will see what happens. Just enjoying the moment.

“I am so proud and proud of the work we have done, to be honest. Being a good tennis player is not the priority of my life. Being a good person is.

“Being a good advocate, community and changing perceptions for people like me so they can live lives they deserve to live and get the opportunities I have had. I am so lucky.

“We have all done this, my team, family, doubles partner, everybody that is a part of what we do. It is a big juggernaut but it has really changed perceptions, I hope and I will never forget.”

