What time is Claressa Shields- Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse fight? Ring walk for main event

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 03: Claressa Shields enters the ring to fight Maricela Cornejo for the Middleweight Championship at Little Caesars Arena on June 03, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Three women's boxing world heavyweight title belts are on the line Saturday night in Detroit. Champion Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse takes on challenger Claressa Shields from the Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.

Lepage-Joanisse (7-1-0, 2 KOs) won the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) world heavyweight belt via split decision over Abril Argentina Vidal in March. The 10-round bout was her second title fight after losing a WBC world heavyweight title match with Alejandra Jimenez back in August 2017. She's since racked up four consecutive wins, most recently the win over Argentina Vidal.

Shields (14-0-0, 2 KOs) is in the ring for the first time since last June when she won the WBC, World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Federation (WBF), and World Boxing Organization (WBO) middleweight belts via unanimous decision over Maricela Cornejo. Shields is competing in the heavyweight class for the first time and the Flint, Michigan native could earn another three titles in the WBC, WBO, and WBF heavyweight classes.

Lepage-Joanisse is Boxrec's top-ranked women's heavyweight boxer in the world and Shields has a chance to take her belt in her home state. Here's when they'll enter the ring Saturday night in Detroit:

When does the Claressa Shields vs. Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse fight start?

Per DAZN, there are 10 bouts on the card starting at 9 p.m. ET culminating with the title fight between Shields and Lepage-Joanisse. DAZN estimates the main event ring walks at approximately 12 a.m. ET Sunday but notes that the length of the undercard fights could change that.

How to watch Claressa Shields vs. Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse main event

When: Saturday, July 27.

Main card fights start at 9 p.m. ET.

Main event ring walks scheduled for around 12 a.m. ET (Sunday).

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Cable TV: N/A

Streaming: DAZN

Cost:

DAZN 12 month contract: $19.99/month, minimum 12-month term

DAZN monthly pass: $29.99/month

DAZN annual super saver: $224.99/year

