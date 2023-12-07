Time is right for Chelsea owners to speak up and ease Mauricio Pochettino’s problems

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea currently sit 10th in the Premier League with just five wins from 15 games - Shutterstock/Peter Powell

Todd Boehly attended Chelsea’s annual Christmas lunch last week that was documented on the club’s official website with a picture of the American billionaire chatting to guests.

The appearance of Boehly, chief executive Chris Jurasek, board members Lord Finkelstein and Barbara Charone and sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart was well received by the guests inside the glitzy ‘great hall’ at Stamford Bridge.

But what the picture on Chelsea’s website did not show was that Boehly and Co were seated at a table that was cordoned off to most of the 500 attendees and was patrolled by an eagle-eyed security team, who could only be circumnavigated with a flash of a VVIP pass or a neat swerve of the hips.

Those outside Chelsea’s circle of trust were left slightly confused as to why they could not get an audience with Boehly and Co during what was generally considered to be an excellent event, brilliantly hosted by Chris Hollins, son of former player John, and also attended by a host of ex-players.

Members of Boehly’s table were as bewildered as everybody else to be eating their ham hock terrine starters and Norfolk turkey main courses within a roped off section and the billionaire and his guests for the afternoon greeted, shook hands, posed for pictures and chatted to those who managed to get close to them.

But Boehly’s address to supporters was printed in the programme for the annual lunch, rather than delivered in person, which was in many ways indicative of the first 18 months of his ownership, along with Clearlake Capital chief Behdad Eghbali.

Chelsea’s owners have been keen to foster an image of being open and approachable, and yet the vast majority of supporters are yet to hear or read anything unscripted from them at a time when the questions outweigh any obvious answers.

Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over Chelsea after Roman Abramovich - Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Chelsea’s previous owner Roman Abramovich generally left his talking and public club engagements at Stamford Bridge to former chairman Bruce Buck, who was not noted for his communication skills. Results on the pitch also did the talking for the Russian, although the club must now wait to find out whether they are judged to have always been achieved entirely within the rules.

Boehly and Eghbali have attended far more games and functions than many other Premier League owners, and, along with Chelsea’s sporting directors, have attempted to maintain a healthy line of indirect communication between themselves, supporters and all forms of media.

The pair released a sanitised ‘letter to the fans’ at the end of last season, which was well-meaning but lacking in real substance or value.

Those who go under the title of the club’s ‘executive leadership team’ have met with fans groups and will continue to do so, while Winstanley and Stewart conducted a lengthy in-house interview with the potential aim of facing more challenging questions from independent media at a later date.

But while they cannot be accused of being absent or cut off, the wider public silence from Boehly and Eghbali is threatening to undermine their attempts to win over a frustrated and angry Chelsea fan base, and could put head coach Mauricio Pochettino in a difficult spot.

Boehly and Eghbali have never publicly explained why they sacked Thomas Tuchel, who had won the Champions League at Chelsea, why they gave up so quickly on Graham Potter, the youth-first transfer policy, or what exactly is expected of Pochettino and his inexperienced team this season.

Thomas Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea but was sacked the following year - Getty Images/Michael Regan

There has also been a deafening silence over the plans for Stamford Bridge and the constantly changing personnel within the club. Jurasek has so far chosen not to explain some of his decisions, such as scrapping the bus subsidy for away fans, that have enraged supporters.

Instead, fans have been left to feed off snatched interviews with Boehly and Egbhali’s Clearlake partner Jose Feliciano at American business events in which they are often asked a cursory question about Chelsea without being challenged on their answer or any of the issues that have been causing concern this side of the pond.

Defeat to Manchester United means Chelsea finished Wednesday evening 10th in the Premier League table, 11 points off fourth place. Given Potter was sacked with the team 11th and 12 points short of the Champions League places, it is reasonable to ask what exactly are the expectations for Pochettino this season.

Pochettino has combined bold talk of maintaining Chelsea’s winning culture with more cautious reminders that his players will need time to realise their potential. He has also suggested that he has asked for greater input into the transfer strategy moving forwards.

So where does that sit with Boehly and Eghbali? Nobody outside their inner-circle really knows and, unless they decide the time is right to speak up without a script, supporters outside the ropes will have to keep guessing.