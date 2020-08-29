What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

David Malsher-Lopez

The grid order for the two races was decided as it was in Iowa – a driver’s first of two flying laps set his time for this afternoon’s race, while his second lap set the grid for tomorrow afternoon’s race. The cars were then impounded before the race, so that meant drivers qualified with race-level downforce, so they can deal with dirty air from other cars in the race.

Will Power of Team Penske-Chevrolet scored the 59th pole position of his IndyCar career this morning so will lead the field to the green flag this afternoon, while Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet will start alongside him.

Last week’s Indy 500 winner for Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, Takuma Sato is also the defending race winner here at WWTR and took pole for tomorrow’s race here. Today he will start fifth, just behind an all-Ganassi Row 2, and alongside Josef Newgarden (Penske). Newgarden, who will start alongside Sato for the Sunday race, too, but on the front row, needs to start carving into Scott Dixon’s 84-point lead if he’s to have any chance of defending his championship title.

This weekend’s races feature just three previous winners – Newgarden (2017), Power (2018) and Sato (2019).

For a preview, facts, and full schedule for the event, click here 

Races: Bommarito Automotive Group 500
Dates: Friday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18, 2020
Start times: 3.40pm Eastern Time on Saturday, 3.40pm Eastern Time on Sunday
Location: World Wide Technology Raceway, Gateway, Madison, IL.


How can I watch the IndyCar races?
Race 1
 - Friday, July 17, 3.00pm ET on NBCSN (live), green flag at 3.40pm
Race 2 - Saturday, July 18, 3.00pm ET on NBCSN (live), green flag at 3.40pm

In addition there are IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: both REV Group Grand Prix races air live on network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, indycar.comindycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app, with qualifying also airing on Sirius 211 and XM 205.

The grid line-up for today's race is as follows:

Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet 182.394mph
Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 182.076mph
Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 182.006mph
Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 181.364mph
Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 181.286mph
Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 181.222mph
Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda 180.915mph
Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda 180.705mph
Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 180.695mph
Colton Herta Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda 180.650mph
Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing w/ Team Goh Honda 180.597mph
Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 180.295mph
Simon Pagenaud Team Penske Chevrolet 180.133mph
Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 180.070mph
Oliver Askew Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 180.053mph
Conor Daly Carlin Racing Chevrolet 179.986mph
Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 179.521mph
Charlie Kimball AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 179.351mph
Marco Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport Honda 178.197mph
Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan Honda 178.188mph
Tony Kanaan AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 177.663mph
Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 176.595mph
Zach Veach Andretti Autosport Honda 176.014mph