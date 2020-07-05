What time and channel is the Brickyard 400 today?
What time is the NASCAR race today?
NASCAR heads to the hallowed grounds of Indianapolis for the Brickyard 400, capping off a historic weekend with the IndyCar Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series who both raced on the IMS road course.
Kevin Harvick, who currently leads the championship standings, is the defending winner of the event.
Race: Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Date: Sunday, July 5, 2020 Start time: 4 p.m. EST. Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Scott Dixon took a dominant win in Saturday's IndyCar race, winning the first two races of the season for Chip Ganassi Racing. On the NASCAR side, Chase Briscoe earned his fifth NXS win of the year after a thrilling battle with A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Cindric.
What channel is the NASCAR race today?
The race will be broadcasted live on NBC and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 400 miles, 160 laps with stages of 50-50-60.
It's the first NASCAR race of the year for NBC with Rick Allen calling the action alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte.
Jimmie Johnson's farewell tour came to an abrupt halt this weekend at Indy, a race he has won four times. Johnson and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 and has been sidelined for at least two weeks. Justin Allgaier will pilot the No. 48 car Sunday.
TV Channel: NBC Streaming: NBCSports.com Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 4 p.m. EST. Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
What is the starting lineup for NASCAR's Brickyard 400?
Pos.
Driver
Team
1
Joey Logano
Team Penske
2
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
3
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
4
Justin Allgaier*
Hendrick Motorsports
5
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
7
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
8
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
9
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
10
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
11
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
13
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
14
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
15
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
16
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
17
Bubba Wallace
Richard Petty Motorsports
18
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
19
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
20
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
21
Matt Kenseth
Chip Ganassi Racing
22
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
23
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
24
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
25
Joey Gase
Petty Ware Racing
26
Brennan Poole
Premium Motorsports
27
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
28
Garrett Smithley
Rick Ware Racing
29
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
30
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
31
Corey LaJoie
Go Fas Racing
32
Ross Chastain
Spire Motorsports
33
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
34
JJ Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
35
Christopher Bell
Leavine Family Racing
36
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
37
Daniel Suarez
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
Motorsports Business Management
39
Johs Bilicki
Tommy Baldwin Racing
40
BJ McLeod
BJ McLeod Motorsports
What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?
DATE
TRACK
SERIES
DISTANCE
NETWORK
START (ET)
Sunday, July 5
Indianapolis
Cup
400 mi
NBC
4 p.m.
Thursday, July 9
Kentucky
Xfinity
200 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
Friday, July 10
Kentucky
Xfinity
300 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
Saturday, July 11
Kentucky
ARCA Menards
--
FS1
--
Saturday, July 11
Kentucky
Gander Trucks
225 mi
FS1
1 p.m.
Sunday, July 12
Kentucky
Cup
400 mi
FS1
2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Bristol
Cup (All-Star Open)
TBA
FS1
7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Bristol
Cup (All-Star Race)
TBA
FS1
8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Texas
Xfinity
300 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Texas
Gander Trucks
250 mi
FS1
8 p.m.
Sunday, July 19
Texas
Cup
501 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
Kansas
Cup
400 mi
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Kansas
Gander Trucks
200 mi
FS1
7 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Kansas
ARCA Menards
150 mi
FS1
10 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Kansas
Gander Trucks
200 mi
FS1
1:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 25
Kansas
Xfinity
250 mi
NBCSN
5 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 2
New Hampshire
Cup
318 mi
NBCSN
3 p.m.