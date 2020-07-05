What time and channel is the Brickyard 400 today?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

NASCAR heads to the hallowed grounds of Indianapolis for the Brickyard 400, capping off a historic weekend with the IndyCar Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series who both raced on the IMS road course.

Kevin Harvick, who currently leads the championship standings, is the defending winner of the event.

Race: Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Date: Sunday, July 5, 2020 Start time: 4 p.m. EST. Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Scott Dixon took a dominant win in Saturday's IndyCar race, winning the first two races of the season for Chip Ganassi Racing. On the NASCAR side, Chase Briscoe earned his fifth NXS win of the year after a thrilling battle with A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Cindric.

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be broadcasted live on NBC and MRN will carry the radio broadcast. It is 400 miles, 160 laps with stages of 50-50-60.

It's the first NASCAR race of the year for NBC with Rick Allen calling the action alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte.

Jimmie Johnson's farewell tour came to an abrupt halt this weekend at Indy, a race he has won four times. Johnson and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 and has been sidelined for at least two weeks. Justin Allgaier will pilot the No. 48 car Sunday.

TV Channel: NBC Streaming: NBCSports.com Radio Station: Motor Racing Network (MRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Start time: 4 p.m. EST. Location: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

What is the starting lineup for NASCAR's Brickyard 400?

Pos.

Driver

Team

1

Joey Logano

Team Penske

2

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

4

Justin Allgaier*

Hendrick Motorsports

5

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

7

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

8

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

9

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

10

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

11

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

13

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

14

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

15

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

16

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

17

Bubba Wallace

Richard Petty Motorsports

18

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

19

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

20

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

21

Matt Kenseth

Chip Ganassi Racing

22

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

23

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

24

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

25

Joey Gase

Petty Ware Racing

26

Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

27

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

28

Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing

29

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

30

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

31

Corey LaJoie

Go Fas Racing

32

Ross Chastain

Spire Motorsports

33

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

34

JJ Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

35

Christopher Bell

Leavine Family Racing

36

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

37

Daniel Suarez

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

Motorsports Business Management

39

Johs Bilicki

Tommy Baldwin Racing

40

BJ McLeod

BJ McLeod Motorsports

What is the revised schedule for NASCAR in 2020?

DATE

TRACK

SERIES

DISTANCE

NETWORK

START (ET)

Sunday, July 5

Indianapolis

Cup

400 mi

NBC

4 p.m.

Thursday, July 9

Kentucky

Xfinity

200 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

Friday, July 10

Kentucky

Xfinity

300 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

Kentucky

ARCA Menards

--

FS1

--

Saturday, July 11

Kentucky

Gander Trucks

225 mi

FS1

1 p.m.

Sunday, July 12

Kentucky

Cup

400 mi

FS1

2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Bristol

Cup (All-Star Open)

TBA

FS1

7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Bristol

Cup (All-Star Race)

TBA

FS1

8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Texas

Xfinity

300 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Texas

Gander Trucks

250 mi

FS1

8 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

Texas

Cup

501 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Kansas

Cup

400 mi

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Kansas

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

7 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Kansas

ARCA Menards

150 mi

FS1

10 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Kansas

Gander Trucks

200 mi

FS1

1:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Kansas

Xfinity

250 mi

NBCSN

5 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2

New Hampshire

Cup

318 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

